How This Ad Agency Got the Attention of An Entire Nation

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,937.72 (+0.03%)
DOW   31,788.73 (-0.12%)
QQQ   298.63 (+0.11%)
AAPL   151.22 (+0.15%)
MSFT   259.50 (-0.01%)
META   177.36 (+0.90%)
GOOGL   113.65 (-0.14%)
AMZN   118.78 (+0.48%)
TSLA   740.70 (+0.56%)
NVDA   169.70 (-0.13%)
NIO   19.99 (-1.04%)
BABA   105.51 (+0.73%)
AMD   85.58 (-0.35%)
MU   61.83 (-0.91%)
CGC   2.61 (+0.77%)
T   20.73 (-0.34%)
F   12.56 (-0.24%)
DIS   100.64 (+1.03%)
AMC   16.46 (+0.61%)
PFE   51.25 (-0.23%)
PYPL   76.90 (-1.08%)
NFLX   209.94 (+4.12%)
S&P 500   3,937.72 (+0.03%)
DOW   31,788.73 (-0.12%)
QQQ   298.63 (+0.11%)
AAPL   151.22 (+0.15%)
MSFT   259.50 (-0.01%)
META   177.36 (+0.90%)
GOOGL   113.65 (-0.14%)
AMZN   118.78 (+0.48%)
TSLA   740.70 (+0.56%)
NVDA   169.70 (-0.13%)
NIO   19.99 (-1.04%)
BABA   105.51 (+0.73%)
AMD   85.58 (-0.35%)
MU   61.83 (-0.91%)
CGC   2.61 (+0.77%)
T   20.73 (-0.34%)
F   12.56 (-0.24%)
DIS   100.64 (+1.03%)
AMC   16.46 (+0.61%)
PFE   51.25 (-0.23%)
PYPL   76.90 (-1.08%)
NFLX   209.94 (+4.12%)
S&P 500   3,937.72 (+0.03%)
DOW   31,788.73 (-0.12%)
QQQ   298.63 (+0.11%)
AAPL   151.22 (+0.15%)
MSFT   259.50 (-0.01%)
META   177.36 (+0.90%)
GOOGL   113.65 (-0.14%)
AMZN   118.78 (+0.48%)
TSLA   740.70 (+0.56%)
NVDA   169.70 (-0.13%)
NIO   19.99 (-1.04%)
BABA   105.51 (+0.73%)
AMD   85.58 (-0.35%)
MU   61.83 (-0.91%)
CGC   2.61 (+0.77%)
T   20.73 (-0.34%)
F   12.56 (-0.24%)
DIS   100.64 (+1.03%)
AMC   16.46 (+0.61%)
PFE   51.25 (-0.23%)
PYPL   76.90 (-1.08%)
NFLX   209.94 (+4.12%)
S&P 500   3,937.72 (+0.03%)
DOW   31,788.73 (-0.12%)
QQQ   298.63 (+0.11%)
AAPL   151.22 (+0.15%)
MSFT   259.50 (-0.01%)
META   177.36 (+0.90%)
GOOGL   113.65 (-0.14%)
AMZN   118.78 (+0.48%)
TSLA   740.70 (+0.56%)
NVDA   169.70 (-0.13%)
NIO   19.99 (-1.04%)
BABA   105.51 (+0.73%)
AMD   85.58 (-0.35%)
MU   61.83 (-0.91%)
CGC   2.61 (+0.77%)
T   20.73 (-0.34%)
F   12.56 (-0.24%)
DIS   100.64 (+1.03%)
AMC   16.46 (+0.61%)
PFE   51.25 (-0.23%)
PYPL   76.90 (-1.08%)
NFLX   209.94 (+4.12%)

How This Ad Agency Got the Attention of An Entire Nation

Wednesday, July 20, 2022 | Entrepreneur


In 2019, the political system in Lebanon was in disarray. Politicians couldn't form a functioning government, and they used the newspaper to make excuses and play the blame game.

To deliver a message about the public's frustration with inaction, ad agency Impact BBDO created a brilliant campaign for the independent newspaper An Nahar. "We printed a completely blank edition of the paper," explains BBDO creative director Tres Colacion. "The concept was to illustrate that literally nothing was being done."

The blank paper sold out on multiple print runs. Citizens even used the blank pages to write their own headlines urging politicians to take action. The campaign won numerous honors from the advertising community, including thirteen awards at Cannes Lions. But Colacion says its human impact is what really leaves him humbled.

"The other day, someone told me they used our campaign as a reference for something they were working on, which was incredible," says Colacion. "To have people take something you did and influence what they are doing? There's no award that can mean as much as that."


7 Outdoor Living Stocks to Buy Before Investors Go Away For the Summer

Outdoor living is one of the largest sectors of the stock market. The United States spends over $800 billion every year on outdoor entertainment. To put that in context that spending number is on par with the financial services and insurance sector. And, it's almost double the spending in the pharmaceutical industry.

Stocks that focused on outdoor living surged during the pandemic because many Americans understood that being outside (albeit in a socially distanced fashion) was paramount to their physical and mental health. However, the sector didn't see a slowdown in 2021. And it looks like it will continue to be a strong sector in 2022. One reason for that is inflation. It's likely that travel budgets may be affected. But sunshine and fresh air are free.

But isn't this a lousy time to buy stocks? It could be. But it really comes down to being picky. Quality still matters and there are many quality names in this sector. And in this MarketBeat exclusive, we offer seven outdoor living stocks that are good buying opportunities because they lean into the larger macroeconomic picture.



View the "7 Outdoor Living Stocks to Buy Before Investors Go Away For the Summer".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastYou CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

In this episode, Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode.

Listen Now to You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.