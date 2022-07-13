How This Agency Is Using Creativity to Inspire Greatness in Others

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,776.04 (-1.12%)
DOW   30,577.52 (-1.30%)
QQQ   283.42 (-0.99%)
AAPL   144.48 (-0.95%)
MSFT   249.15 (-1.78%)
META   161.27 (-1.22%)
GOOGL   2,250.73 (-1.30%)
AMZN   108.91 (-0.28%)
TSLA   699.24 (+0.00%)
NVDA   149.28 (-1.02%)
NIO   21.01 (+0.67%)
BABA   108.30 (-0.83%)
AMD   76.67 (+0.41%)
MU   58.06 (-1.89%)
CGC   2.19 (-4.37%)
T   20.28 (-1.55%)
GE   61.54 (-2.35%)
F   11.21 (-3.03%)
DIS   91.56 (-2.18%)
AMC   15.15 (-2.88%)
PFE   51.79 (-0.48%)
PYPL   69.95 (-2.07%)
NFLX   171.08 (-1.93%)
S&P 500   3,776.04 (-1.12%)
DOW   30,577.52 (-1.30%)
QQQ   283.42 (-0.99%)
AAPL   144.48 (-0.95%)
MSFT   249.15 (-1.78%)
META   161.27 (-1.22%)
GOOGL   2,250.73 (-1.30%)
AMZN   108.91 (-0.28%)
TSLA   699.24 (+0.00%)
NVDA   149.28 (-1.02%)
NIO   21.01 (+0.67%)
BABA   108.30 (-0.83%)
AMD   76.67 (+0.41%)
MU   58.06 (-1.89%)
CGC   2.19 (-4.37%)
T   20.28 (-1.55%)
GE   61.54 (-2.35%)
F   11.21 (-3.03%)
DIS   91.56 (-2.18%)
AMC   15.15 (-2.88%)
PFE   51.79 (-0.48%)
PYPL   69.95 (-2.07%)
NFLX   171.08 (-1.93%)
S&P 500   3,776.04 (-1.12%)
DOW   30,577.52 (-1.30%)
QQQ   283.42 (-0.99%)
AAPL   144.48 (-0.95%)
MSFT   249.15 (-1.78%)
META   161.27 (-1.22%)
GOOGL   2,250.73 (-1.30%)
AMZN   108.91 (-0.28%)
TSLA   699.24 (+0.00%)
NVDA   149.28 (-1.02%)
NIO   21.01 (+0.67%)
BABA   108.30 (-0.83%)
AMD   76.67 (+0.41%)
MU   58.06 (-1.89%)
CGC   2.19 (-4.37%)
T   20.28 (-1.55%)
GE   61.54 (-2.35%)
F   11.21 (-3.03%)
DIS   91.56 (-2.18%)
AMC   15.15 (-2.88%)
PFE   51.79 (-0.48%)
PYPL   69.95 (-2.07%)
NFLX   171.08 (-1.93%)
S&P 500   3,776.04 (-1.12%)
DOW   30,577.52 (-1.30%)
QQQ   283.42 (-0.99%)
AAPL   144.48 (-0.95%)
MSFT   249.15 (-1.78%)
META   161.27 (-1.22%)
GOOGL   2,250.73 (-1.30%)
AMZN   108.91 (-0.28%)
TSLA   699.24 (+0.00%)
NVDA   149.28 (-1.02%)
NIO   21.01 (+0.67%)
BABA   108.30 (-0.83%)
AMD   76.67 (+0.41%)
MU   58.06 (-1.89%)
CGC   2.19 (-4.37%)
T   20.28 (-1.55%)
GE   61.54 (-2.35%)
F   11.21 (-3.03%)
DIS   91.56 (-2.18%)
AMC   15.15 (-2.88%)
PFE   51.79 (-0.48%)
PYPL   69.95 (-2.07%)
NFLX   171.08 (-1.93%)

How This Agency Is Using Creativity to Inspire Greatness in Others

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 | Entrepreneur


Make people feel like they count.

That was the task given to FCB Chicago by the city of Chicago for the census and for voter registration. With an estimated one in five eligible voters going unregistered in America, it was no easy task.

In the aftermath of the death of Floyd George, protests and marches led businesses to put up plywood sheets to protect their storefronts. Many of the protestors calling for social justice and change were the same people FCB was trying to reach, and so an idea was born: use those same plywood boards to construct voting registration booths. "The idea was that when you saw them out in the world, they would stop you and remind you of what you just went through," explains Ordonez, "And in order for you to make sure that doesn't happen again, you have to do something." The booths were placed around the city with a clear message: If you register, we can win this fight," he adds. "We can make this into something positive."

The incredible campaign resulted in multiple awards at the prestigious Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, and importantly, a significant boost in voter registration and voter turnout numbers. But for Ordonez, it means much more than that. "Whenever we put something out into the world, it needs to do something," he says of FCB Chicago's philosophy. "The fact that we can use our creativity — our superpower — to bring about change and to actually help people is the biggest award you can receive."


7 ESG Stocks that are Leading the Way to a Better World

It's becoming increasingly popular for investors to "vote their values." One way they do this is by investing in companies that make a demonstrable effort to improve the world. This is creating a category of stocks known as ESG stocks.

ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance and it covers a broad range of issues. The environmental component is relatively straightforward. This analyzes and measures how companies address issues such as carbon emissions, deforestation, and green energy initiatives including sustainability efforts built into their supply chain.

The social component covers issues such as an organization's commitment to issues like the gender pay gap and diversity but also areas such as data security, sexual harassment policies, and fair labor practices. The governance component touches on areas like diversity within the corporate board of directors and executive pay.

The focus of this presentation is to give you seven companies that are giving more than just lip service to ESG initiatives. One of the criteria used in selecting the stocks in this presentation was the company's Net Impact Ratio. This is calculated from data produced by the Upright Project's Net Impact Model.

The Net Impact Model is a mathematical model of the economy that produces continuously updated estimates of the net impact of companies by means of an information integration algorithm.  MarketBeat captures key insights and presents them under the "Sustainability" tab on the company's profile page.



View the "7 ESG Stocks that are Leading the Way to a Better World".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIgnore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

Today Kate chats with Peter Tanous, investment advisor and author of “The Pure Equity Plus Plan: Your Path To A Multi-Million Dollar Retirement.” Peter offers a perspective that’s quite different from the typical advisor’s view of broad international diversification.

Listen Now to Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.