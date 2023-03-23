How This Chip Stock Tripled Options Bulls' Money

Schaeffer's Expiration Week Countdown subscribers more than tripled their money with our suggested Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) March 80-strike call in three days. Below, let's dive into the telling points for this bullish bet, as well as how it played out so quickly.

At the time of our recommendation on Sunday, March 12, potential pullbacks to the 21- and 200-day moving averages seemed like they could move in as support. In addition, AMD had broken through the $79.50 level, and its 200-hour moving average looked like a supportive trendline as well.

Advanced Micro Devices stock had broken above all-time highs, but was also pulling back to a downtrend that was the site of a breakout in June and August, as well as the month prior.

It's also worth noting equity's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) ranked at 95 out of 100, meaning it typically outperformed volatility estimates. Premium were affordably priced as well, per AMD’s Schaeffer’s Volatility Index (SVI) of 53% that ranked in the 26th percentile of its annual range.

AMD did in fact bounce off those aforementioned daily trendlines after pulling back to the $78 region, allowing traders to collect the full 205% profit. Last seen up 4% to trade at $99.72, the security is today trading at its highest level since August, while boasting a 53.2% year-to-date lead.

