How to Achieve Superhuman Levels of Focus with Nutritional Psychology





High-demand and high-stress events can rapidly deteriorate one of your most valuable resources — your ability to focus. With volatility in the markets and business, it's time to learn how your brain reacts to uncertainty. Here, I'll show you how to regain emotional control and achieve your goals with my three-step plan.

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.