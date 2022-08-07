S&P 500   4,145.19
DOW   32,803.47
QQQ   321.75
Buffett's firm reports $44B loss but its businesses thrive
Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with 'bot' info
Senate parliamentarian OKs most of Dems' drug price controls
Dems' climate, energy, tax bill clears initial Senate hurdle
Senate rules referee weakens Dem drug plan in economic bill
Dems push Biden climate, health priorities toward Senate OK
Venezuela, Colombia border areas hopeful as reopening looms
S&P 500   4,145.19
DOW   32,803.47
QQQ   321.75
Buffett's firm reports $44B loss but its businesses thrive
Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with 'bot' info
Senate parliamentarian OKs most of Dems' drug price controls
Dems' climate, energy, tax bill clears initial Senate hurdle
Senate rules referee weakens Dem drug plan in economic bill
Dems push Biden climate, health priorities toward Senate OK
Venezuela, Colombia border areas hopeful as reopening looms
S&P 500   4,145.19
DOW   32,803.47
QQQ   321.75
Buffett's firm reports $44B loss but its businesses thrive
Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with 'bot' info
Senate parliamentarian OKs most of Dems' drug price controls
Dems' climate, energy, tax bill clears initial Senate hurdle
Senate rules referee weakens Dem drug plan in economic bill
Dems push Biden climate, health priorities toward Senate OK
Venezuela, Colombia border areas hopeful as reopening looms
S&P 500   4,145.19
DOW   32,803.47
QQQ   321.75
Buffett's firm reports $44B loss but its businesses thrive
Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with 'bot' info
Senate parliamentarian OKs most of Dems' drug price controls
Dems' climate, energy, tax bill clears initial Senate hurdle
Senate rules referee weakens Dem drug plan in economic bill
Dems push Biden climate, health priorities toward Senate OK
Venezuela, Colombia border areas hopeful as reopening looms

How to Keep Your Company Safe From Cybercrime By Mastering Security

Sat., August 6, 2022 | Entrepreneur


Cybercrime is projected to cost the world economy $10.5 trillion annually by 2025. You might think that major corporations will bear the brunt of that impact but small businesses continue to see significant losses due to cybersecurity today, and it's only going to get worse. The average cost of a data breach to an SMB is $108,000 and you can expect that number to rise as cybercriminals become more adept and more rampant.

Cybersecurity is no longer a choice for entrepreneurs. You have to invest in protecting your company's critical information. But while hiring a complete IT team or outsourcing to a cybersecurity company may be cost prohibitive, you could learn to be your company's cybersecurity expert yourself. In The 2022 Ultimate Advanced CyberSecurity Professional Certification Bundle, you'll get the training you need to protect your business.

This five-course bundle is led by iCollege, a leader in online learning that was established in 2003. Since then, iCollege has helped hundreds of thousands of students all over the globe learn the most in-demand skills in tech. It's even trusted by Silicon Valley startups and Fortune 500 companies to keep employee skills on the cutting edge.

This bundle covers five certification exams with hands-on, practical content that will help you earn your stripes. You'll learn how to prepare your organization to manage security and privacy risks, master information systems security, architect and implement secure solutions, and much more. By the end of the courses, you'll be able to confidently sit the NIST Cybersecurity & Risk Management Frameworks, (ISC) CISSP, ISACA Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), and CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-003 and -004) exams.

Be your company's best defense against cybercrime. Get this Advanced CyberSecurity Certification Bundle for just $69 today.

Prices subject to change.

7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.

View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFind Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

Today, Kate’s guest is Rhys Williams, chief investment officer for the Opportunistic All Cap Equity, a long-short strategy at Spouting Rock Asset Management.

Listen Now to Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.