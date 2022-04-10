S&P 500   4,488.28
DOW   34,721.12
QQQ   349.15
S&P downgrade indicates Russia headed for historic default
Live Updates | Russian shelling traps residents of Mariupol
Live Updates | Kyiv suburb's residents line up for food
Live Updates | War in Ukraine inspires protest in Chile
Pressure mounts on Sri Lanka leader to quit as crisis grows
Live Updates | Displaced Ukrainian soccer club opens tour
Live Updates | Ukraine says Russia beefing up its forces
S&P 500   4,488.28
DOW   34,721.12
QQQ   349.15
S&P downgrade indicates Russia headed for historic default
Live Updates | Russian shelling traps residents of Mariupol
Live Updates | Kyiv suburb's residents line up for food
Live Updates | War in Ukraine inspires protest in Chile
Pressure mounts on Sri Lanka leader to quit as crisis grows
Live Updates | Displaced Ukrainian soccer club opens tour
Live Updates | Ukraine says Russia beefing up its forces
S&P 500   4,488.28
DOW   34,721.12
QQQ   349.15
S&P downgrade indicates Russia headed for historic default
Live Updates | Russian shelling traps residents of Mariupol
Live Updates | Kyiv suburb's residents line up for food
Live Updates | War in Ukraine inspires protest in Chile
Pressure mounts on Sri Lanka leader to quit as crisis grows
Live Updates | Displaced Ukrainian soccer club opens tour
Live Updates | Ukraine says Russia beefing up its forces
S&P 500   4,488.28
DOW   34,721.12
QQQ   349.15
S&P downgrade indicates Russia headed for historic default
Live Updates | Russian shelling traps residents of Mariupol
Live Updates | Kyiv suburb's residents line up for food
Live Updates | War in Ukraine inspires protest in Chile
Pressure mounts on Sri Lanka leader to quit as crisis grows
Live Updates | Displaced Ukrainian soccer club opens tour
Live Updates | Ukraine says Russia beefing up its forces

How to Play Pentair Stock Ahead of Earnings Later This Month

Last updated on Sunday, April 10, 2022 | 2022 Schaeffers Investment Research

The shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) are flat today, last seen trading at $53.19, after yesterday receiving a price-target cut at Morgan Stanley to $51 from $55. The company will step into the earnings confessional to report first-quarter earnings before the open on Thursday, April 21. Below, we will take a look at PNR's recent performance on the charts, and how the equity has typically performed post-earnings.

Digging deeper, Pentair stock has been chopping lower on the charts since November, when it came close to conquering its Aug. 16, all-time high of $80.40. More recently, the security slipped below a floor at the $53 area, while struggling with long-term overhead pressure from the 40-day moving average. Year-to-date, PNR is already down 27.1%.

PNR 40 Day

Sentiment among short-term options traders has been incredibly put-heavy. This is per PNR's Schaeffer's put/call volume ratio (SOIR) of 0.95, which ranks higher than 91% of readings from the past year. 

As far as earnings are concerned, Pentair stock has a mostly dismal history of next-day reactions, finishing five of eight sessions lower in the past two years, including an 3.5% dip in October.

From a fundamental point of view, the water treatment name has an average valuation, considering its slow and steady growth rate. Pentair stock now trades at a forward price-earnings ratio of 14.51, and a price-sales ratio of 2.44. In addition, PNR is estimated to grow earnings by 10%, and revenues by 7.3% in 2022, as well as increase earnings by 7.3%, and revenues by 4% for 2023.

Nonetheless, Pentair has managed to increase revenues and net income by 27% and 59%, respectively, since 2018. PNR offers a dividend yield of 1.58%, with a forward dividend of $0.84, making the security best suited for long-term investors primarily looking to preserve wealth.


7 Social Media Stocks That Are Worth Your Attention

If you have a child in high school, they likely will not know a world that didn’t include social media. And for better or worse, social media is here to stay. That’s because these companies have developed ways to keep their users engaged. And engagement is the keyword.

For the most part, social media companies generate money through ad revenue. Simply put, the more active (i.e. engaged) users they have, the more revenue they generate.

Higher revenue leads to earnings growth. And earnings growth is always a harbinger of a higher stock price. That’s why it’s important for investors to pay attention to this sector even if they’re not active users of social media themselves.

For the purposes of this presentation, we’re not including Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). The company is well known as the leading social media stock. However, the company’s recent troubles are also well documented. And as of this writing, FB stock remains under pressure. It may, and likely will become a buy and perhaps at a better valuation. But for now, Facebook doesn’t get a like.

But if you’re interested in which social media stocks may be good buys, we’re happy to give you “7 Social Media Stocks That Are Worth Your Attention”

View the "7 Social Media Stocks That Are Worth Your Attention".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.