S&P 500   4,441.76 (-1.04%)
DOW   34,552.81 (-0.48%)
QQQ   344.41 (-1.36%)
AAPL   166.87 (-1.89%)
MSFT   286.93 (-3.38%)
FB   219.66 (-1.20%)
GOOGL   2,616.80 (-1.84%)
AMZN   3,057.86 (-1.01%)
TSLA   1,001.42 (-2.35%)
NVDA   221.92 (-4.01%)
BABA   103.48 (-0.05%)
NIO   19.11 (-4.45%)
AMD   97.82 (-3.15%)
CGC   6.75 (+0.75%)
MU   71.60 (-0.75%)
GE   91.28 (+1.72%)
T   19.22 (-20.38%)
F   15.68 (+4.19%)
DIS   132.24 (+0.28%)
AMC   18.36 (+0.66%)
PFE   54.39 (-1.41%)
PYPL   110.81 (-0.36%)
BA   179.07 (+2.21%)
How to Play Pentair Stock Ahead of Earnings Later This Month

Last updated on Monday, April 11, 2022 | 2022 Schaeffers Investment Research

The shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) are flat today, last seen trading at $53.19, after yesterday receiving a price-target cut at Morgan Stanley to $51 from $55. The company will step into the earnings confessional to report first-quarter earnings before the open on Thursday, April 21. Below, we will take a look at PNR's recent performance on the charts, and how the equity has typically performed post-earnings.

Digging deeper, Pentair stock has been chopping lower on the charts since November, when it came close to conquering its Aug. 16, all-time high of $80.40. More recently, the security slipped below a floor at the $53 area, while struggling with long-term overhead pressure from the 40-day moving average. Year-to-date, PNR is already down 27.1%.

PNR 40 Day

Sentiment among short-term options traders has been incredibly put-heavy. This is per PNR's Schaeffer's put/call volume ratio (SOIR) of 0.95, which ranks higher than 91% of readings from the past year. 

As far as earnings are concerned, Pentair stock has a mostly dismal history of next-day reactions, finishing five of eight sessions lower in the past two years, including an 3.5% dip in October.

From a fundamental point of view, the water treatment name has an average valuation, considering its slow and steady growth rate. Pentair stock now trades at a forward price-earnings ratio of 14.51, and a price-sales ratio of 2.44. In addition, PNR is estimated to grow earnings by 10%, and revenues by 7.3% in 2022, as well as increase earnings by 7.3%, and revenues by 4% for 2023.

Nonetheless, Pentair has managed to increase revenues and net income by 27% and 59%, respectively, since 2018. PNR offers a dividend yield of 1.58%, with a forward dividend of $0.84, making the security best suited for long-term investors primarily looking to preserve wealth.


