S&P 500   3,911.74
DOW   31,500.68
QQQ   294.61
Airport chaos: European travel runs into pandemic cutbacks
Stocks rally, driving Wall Street toward rare winning week
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
EU leaders tackle inflation, energy shocks from Russia's war
Juul seeks to block FDA ban on its e-cigarettes in US
Protests expected as G-7 leaders set to arrive in Germany
Solidarity behind Ukraine's Russia fight atop summit agendas
How to Reach Toward Financial Independence

Saturday, June 25, 2022 | Entrepreneur


Any entrepreneur knows the importance of creating long-term wealth. With so much time and money tied to your business, you need to find ways to protect your personal assets and set yourself up for financial prosperity. For some people, that means ditching the stock market for alternative pastures, and for others, it means extremely calculated investing. No matter what you do to create wealth, however, you should have a financial and investing education. You can get it in the Complete Finance Training & Investing Bundle.

This eight-course bundle includes training from venture capitalist Chris Haroun (4.5/5 instructor rating), as well as Bill Hanna (4.3/5 rating), Andrew Stotz (4.3/5 rating), and more top instructors. The comprehensive bundle gives you a far-reaching education on personal finance, business finance, investing, and much more.

Through these courses, you'll create a safe, responsible, long-term plan to reach financial independence. There is training on choosing the right stock and bond ETFs, developing a safe investment strategy, and getting familiar with the four pillars of personal finance. You'll learn how to adjust your financial plan to build wealth while avoiding risky investments and cutting back on unnecessary expenditures.

In Haroun's financial analysis course, you'll learn how to start building financial models, how to manage a portfolio, understand how risk management works, and study technical analysis. As you get familiar with core topics, you'll understand how to find great venture capital investment ideas and learn how to make your money work smarter.

Additionally, you'll also learn the basics of accounting for your business and understand the key financial metrics for any business.

Everyone should have thorough personal finance and investing education. Get yours in The Complete Finance Training & Investing Bundle, available for a limited time for just $34.99.

Prices subject to change.


7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward

The supply chain disruptions due to the unprecedented supply and demand imbalance brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.  Transportation and logistics stocks have been in the news. This sector includes a variety of companies ranging from trucking and railroad companies to companies involved in last-mile delivery to airlines and rental cars that allow for travel and leisure.

This sector has been highly volatile. But if you've been invested in transportation stocks, you've done pretty well. The Dow Transportation Average (DTA) is up 5% in the last 12 months. However, as recently as November, the index was up more than 14%. And you would have done even better with a selection of individual stocks.

We expect that this section will continue to be volatile in 2022. However, as is the case with many sectors, some companies are better positioned than others. And that's the focus of this special presentation. We give you seven transportation stocks that are likely to outperform the sector in 2022.



View the "7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward".

