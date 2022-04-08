



Some industries are easier to break into than others. For many industries, you can study online to gain important skills that can help you thrive. But if you know exactly what you want to do, general coursework may not help you as much. For instance, if you want to get into the world of fashion and beauty and don't know where to start, there's a special place you need to go to learn the tricks of the trade: Trendimi Fashion & Beauty Business Training.

Trendimi has earned a 4.2/5-star rating on Trustpilot as the premiere online destination for learning about the fashion and beauty industries. With this offer, you'll get access to the entire course catalog on Trendimi to explore the world of fashion, beauty, health, and interior design. That's more than 80 courses, 400 lectures, and 2,400 hours of course content to jump-start your career or business.

Course categories include beauty, fashion, home, business, event planning, and more so you can build crucial skills to help you not only land a job in the industry, but build your own business from the ground up. You can study at your own pace and revisit training as much as you need to. When you've finished a course, you'll receive a Trendimi Certificate of Completion indicating that you've developed the requisite skills. Many of Trendimi's courses are also Continuing Professional Development (CPD) and ICOES Certified, giving you even more powerful certificates of completion that you can show to help you stand out in a competitive job market.

If you know you want to work in the fashion or beauty world, there's only one place to get the best online education. Sign up for a lifetime subscription to Trendimi Fashion & Beauty Business Training for 77 percent off $395 at just $89 now.

Large-cap stocks are foundational elements of every portfolio. These steady performers may not excite growth investors in the midst of a bull market. However, in periods of volatility, large-cap stocks act as a port in the storm.

Large-cap stocks offer investors some important benefits. First, by definition large-cap stocks are companies that have a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. This is an indication that the company has a mature business that carries less risk of having a significant downturn in business during economic downturns.

Second, large-cap stocks frequently pay dividends. These dividends offset the relatively slower growth in the company’s stock price and can lead to an impressive comprehensive total return. In several cases these companies have increased their dividends over a long period of time making them members of the Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings club.

Large-cap stocks also give investors access to a significant amount of financial data. This makes it easy for investors to conduct their due diligence and understand how profitable an investment is likely to be.

In this special presentation, we’re giving you a look at seven large-cap stocks that have a bullish outlook at a time when the market is likely to remain volatile.