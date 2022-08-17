How Traders Doubled Their Money With Chewy Puts

Subscribers to our Schaeffer's Option Advisor service just scored a 106% profit with our recommended Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) August 19, 2022 40-strike put in less than a month. Below, we'll explore our motives for our position on CHWY, and take a quick look at how the trade played out.

At the time of our recommendation on Thursday, July 22, the stock had been seeing some bearish options activity despite the underlying equity's strong price action over the last few days. The shares gapped higher after the company reported quarterly earnings in early June, and later that month broke out above a trendline connecting lower highs since its August 2021 peak. At this time, the security has started trading above the $44 level -- double its initial public offering (IPO) of $22 per share -- as well as a level that acted as a resistance for the previous two weeks.

We predicted that the security could hesitate again at the $46 level, which is double its May closing low. Plus, CHWY's implied volatility (IV) was ramping, sitting at 81%, allowing sellers to capture a larger-than-normal premium.

Shortly after our recommendation, things looked rocky for Chewy stock, as the shares hesitated near the $46 level, just as predicted, before a pullback to the $36 mark the following Thursday, July 28. However, a bounce off the 40-day moving average quickly launched CHWY back above the aforementioned $46 mark, which now serves as support on the charts.

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".