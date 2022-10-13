S&P 500   3,520.23 (-1.59%)
DOW   28,846.04 (-1.25%)
QQQ   254.82 (-2.98%)
AAPL   135.24 (-2.24%)
MSFT   219.89 (-2.60%)
META   123.62 (-3.04%)
GOOGL   94.47 (-3.17%)
AMZN   106.01 (-6.10%)
TSLA   207.65 (-4.41%)
NVDA   108.62 (-5.55%)
NIO   12.25 (-4.89%)
BABA   72.49 (-4.28%)
AMD   54.83 (-5.22%)
T   14.56 (-0.48%)
MU   51.04 (-3.24%)
CGC   2.38 (-4.03%)
F   11.34 (-1.73%)
DIS   91.23 (-2.33%)
AMC   5.54 (-5.30%)
PYPL   80.78 (-3.62%)
PFE   42.10 (+0.17%)
NFLX   213.91 (-3.15%)
How Zscaler Options Traders Tripled Their Money Before Selloff

Wed., October 12, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Subscribers to our Schaeffer's Weekly Options Countdown service scored a 210% profit with our recommended Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) October 7, 2022 162.50-strike call in less than one week. Now seems like a good time to share our reasoning for initiating this long position.

When we made our recommendation on Sunday, October 2, the security had broken out of bull flag pattern and above the 20-day moving average. ZS had also found support at the -50% year-to-date level and the 160-strike peak put mark, the latter of which showed overhead calls expiring at 170, giving the stock room to run. 

At the time, short interest also made up over 8% of the stock’s available float and had been surging, indicating shorts could cut positions in a bullish ascent. Put trading was also prevalent, per the security’s 10-day put/call volume ratio of 1.46, which sat in the 76th annual percentile at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX). 

ZS 20 Day

The security did run higher, as we had predicted, breaking above the 180 call strike. Our recommended targeted gain of 200% also had subscribers exiting their positions just before ZS took a turn lower, following news President Amit Sinha resigned to become CEO of a privately held tech firm. At last check, the security is down 1% at $147.24, below the aforementioned 20-day trendline and trading at its lowest level since Sept. 7.

7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.

View the Stocks Here .

