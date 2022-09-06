S&P 500   3,919.06 (-0.13%)
DOW   31,238.56 (-0.26%)
QQQ   293.54 (-0.55%)
AAPL   155.01 (-0.51%)
MSFT   254.01 (-0.80%)
META   159.03 (-0.80%)
GOOGL   107.08 (-0.71%)
AMZN   126.17 (-1.05%)
TSLA   273.45 (+1.20%)
NVDA   135.89 (-0.43%)
NIO   17.24 (-2.76%)
BABA   88.44 (-3.66%)
AMD   79.44 (-1.00%)
T   16.87 (-1.86%)
MU   55.70 (-1.12%)
CGC   3.32 (-4.05%)
F   15.03 (-0.86%)
GE   71.88 (-0.76%)
DIS   109.51 (-1.52%)
AMC   8.35 (-5.97%)
PYPL   91.45 (+0.35%)
PFE   45.80 (+0.22%)
NFLX   218.76 (-3.25%)
Huge Los Angeles Unified School district hit by cyberattack

Tue., September 6, 2022 | The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The huge Los Angeles Unified School District's information technology systems were targeted by an external cyberattack during the Labor Day weekend, officials said.

Despite the ransomware attack, schools in the nation's second-largest district were scheduled to open as usual Tuesday morning, a statement said.

“Since the identification of the incident, which is likely criminal in nature, we continue to assess the situation with law enforcement agencies, the district said.

A “response protocol” was implemented to mitigate districtwide disruptions, including access to email, computer systems and applications,” it said.

The district said the investigation and response involved the White House, the U.S. Department of Education, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Although the district characterized the cyberattack as a “significant disruption to our system’s infrastructure,” officials did not expect major issues with instruction or such services as transportation and food, but business operations might be delayed or modified.

