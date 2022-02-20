S&P 500   4,348.87
DOW   34,079.18
QQQ   341.51
China accused of failing to buy more Maine lobster
Rents reach 'insane' levels across US with no end in sight
Ethiopia starts partial power generation from Blue Nile dam
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff's sister, husband found dead
UK: People with COVID in England won't need to self-isolate
Pompeii: Rebirth of Italy's dead city that nearly died again
EU foreign policy chief: Bloc won't accept Bosnia breakup
S&P 500   4,348.87
DOW   34,079.18
QQQ   341.51
China accused of failing to buy more Maine lobster
Rents reach 'insane' levels across US with no end in sight
Ethiopia starts partial power generation from Blue Nile dam
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff's sister, husband found dead
UK: People with COVID in England won't need to self-isolate
Pompeii: Rebirth of Italy's dead city that nearly died again
EU foreign policy chief: Bloc won't accept Bosnia breakup
S&P 500   4,348.87
DOW   34,079.18
QQQ   341.51
China accused of failing to buy more Maine lobster
Rents reach 'insane' levels across US with no end in sight
Ethiopia starts partial power generation from Blue Nile dam
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff's sister, husband found dead
UK: People with COVID in England won't need to self-isolate
Pompeii: Rebirth of Italy's dead city that nearly died again
EU foreign policy chief: Bloc won't accept Bosnia breakup
S&P 500   4,348.87
DOW   34,079.18
QQQ   341.51
China accused of failing to buy more Maine lobster
Rents reach 'insane' levels across US with no end in sight
Ethiopia starts partial power generation from Blue Nile dam
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff's sister, husband found dead
UK: People with COVID in England won't need to self-isolate
Pompeii: Rebirth of Italy's dead city that nearly died again
EU foreign policy chief: Bloc won't accept Bosnia breakup

Huge opal sells for $125,000 at Alaska auction

Sunday, February 20, 2022 | Becky Bohrer, Associated Press


This photo provided by Alaska Premier Auctions and Appraisals shows an opal specimen, Dec. 20, 2021. One of the largest opals in the world was sold for $125,000 at auction in Alaska on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. The opal, dubbed the “Americus Australis,” weighs more than 11,800 carats and is one of the largest gem-quality opals in existence, according to the auction house Alaska Premier Auctions & Appraisals. (Dana Fuentes/Alaska Premier Auctions and Appraisals via AP)

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A gemstone, billed as one of the largest gem-quality opals ever found, was sold for $125,000 at auction in Alaska on Sunday.

The opal, dubbed the “Americus Australis,” weighs more than 11,800 carats, according to the auction house Alaska Premier Auctions & Appraisals. It also has a long history.

Most recently, it was kept in a linen closet in a home in Big Lake, north of Anchorage, by Fred von Brandt, who mines for gold in Alaska and whose family has deep roots in the gem and rock business.

The opal is larger than a brick and is broken into two pieces, which von Brandt said was a practice used decades ago to prove gem quality.

Von Brandt said the stone has been in his family since the late 1950s, when his grandfather bought it from an Australian opal dealer named John Altmann.

Von Brandt said the opal for decades was in the care of his father, Guy von Brandt, who decided it had been “locked up long enough, that it’s time to put it back out in the world and see what interest it can generate.”

“He entrusted me to figure out which direction we wanted to go to part with the stone,” von Brandt told The Associated Press.

The family, with roots in California, exhibited the stone at gem shows for years, until the early 1980s, he said. His father then branched out into furniture and displayed it at his shop. Guy von Brandt eventually moved to Oregon and kept the stone “kind of tucked away” for many years, von Brandt said.

Von Brandt said he brought it with him to Alaska over a year ago as he weighed the best approach to a possible sale. He said he went with Alaska Premier Auctions & Appraisals because he thought it would get more attention from the newer company than a larger auction house. The sale is set for Sunday.

Nick Cline, a partner and appraisal specialist with Alaska Premier Auctions & Appraisals, said the family has documentation surrounding the provenance of the opal. As part of his research, he contacted Fiona Altmann, granddaughter of John Altmann and general manager of Altmann + Cherny in Sydney, Australia.

Altmann said her grandfather, in his business dealings, made regular trips to Europe and the U.S.

Altmann said when Cline emailed her, she was skeptical; the name of the stone, in particular, threw her. But she said she started digging and discovered “something with my grandfather’s handwriting with the picture of the opal with the word ‘Americus Australis.’”

“I with 100% certainty know that their provenance information is 100% accurate” because it lines up with information she has, she said.

The auction house said the stone was discovered in the same field in Australia as the opal known as the “Olympic Australis,” which weighs 17,000 carats and is on permanent display in Altmann’s shop. The Olympic had been among the stones that John Altmann and partner Rudi Cherny acquired in 1956, according to Altmann’s company.

The auction company sought a minimum bid of $125,000 during Sunday’s auction. Cline said it’s a “calculated risk,” with the company going with what it sees as a conservative approach in hopes of garnering the most attention. It had targeted a sales price of $250,000 to $350,000, Cline said.

The sale includes a smaller piece of the opal that von Brandt said his father cut off to be worn or displayed.

___

Associated Press journalist Michelle A. Monroe contributed to this report from Phoenix.


7 Great Biotech Stocks to Buy in Expectations of Better Days Ahead

The biotechnology (biotech) sector was one of the best performing sectors in 2020. Many companies saw their stock prices rise as the race was on for a Covid-19 vaccine.

However, many of these companies were pre-revenue companies. Or they were companies that only had one or two in-market products or therapies. And as the calendar turned to 2021, investors took notice. And what went up quickly went down. And in the case of the biotech sector, it came down hard.

One way to tell is to look at biotech ETFs. One of the most popular ETFs, the VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) is down more than 15%. So you can imagine what it’s been like for many individual biotech stocks. If you’re a buy-and-hold investor, you’re licking some wounds right about now.

But investors who knew what companies to buy have done well. And many of those names will continue to lead the biotech sector in 2022. In this special presentation, we give investors seven biotech stocks that represent different aspects of this diverse sector. We’re confident there’s something for investors of all risk tolerances.

View the "7 Great Biotech Stocks to Buy in Expectations of Better Days Ahead".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.