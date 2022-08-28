S&P 500   4,057.66
DOW   32,283.40
QQQ   307.44
Low fuel inventories cause special concern in US Northeast
Facebook parent settles suit in Cambridge Analytica scandal
California weighs rules giving fast food workers more power
Michigan lifting some fuel rules after Indiana refinery fire
2 high-rise towers in India demolished for violating laws
Turbulence on Florida to Utah flight injures 3 passengers
Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day
Low fuel inventories cause special concern in US Northeast
Facebook parent settles suit in Cambridge Analytica scandal
California weighs rules giving fast food workers more power
Michigan lifting some fuel rules after Indiana refinery fire
2 high-rise towers in India demolished for violating laws
Turbulence on Florida to Utah flight injures 3 passengers
Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day
Low fuel inventories cause special concern in US Northeast
Facebook parent settles suit in Cambridge Analytica scandal
California weighs rules giving fast food workers more power
Michigan lifting some fuel rules after Indiana refinery fire
2 high-rise towers in India demolished for violating laws
Turbulence on Florida to Utah flight injures 3 passengers
Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day
Low fuel inventories cause special concern in US Northeast
Facebook parent settles suit in Cambridge Analytica scandal
California weighs rules giving fast food workers more power
Michigan lifting some fuel rules after Indiana refinery fire
2 high-rise towers in India demolished for violating laws
Turbulence on Florida to Utah flight injures 3 passengers
Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day

Hundreds of migrants reach Italian shores over weekend

Sun., August 28, 2022 | The Associated Press
Migrants, left, are being rescued by volunteers of the Ocean Viking, a migrant search and rescue ship run by NGOs SOS Mediterranee and the International Federation of Red Cross (IFCR),  Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, some 26 nautical miles south of the Italian Lampedusa island in the Mediterranean sea. 87 survivors, including 3 women, 25 minors were rescued in the rescue operation. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)

ROME (AP) — Italian authorities scrambled on Sunday to relieve overcrowding in shelters after scores of boats carrying a total of about 1,000 migrants reached Italy’s southern shores and two of its tiny islands over the weekend.

Nearly 50 boats arrived between Friday night and Saturday on Lampedusa island off Sicily, according to state radio and other Italian media. Other boats carrying migrants reached Pantelleria, another tiny island favored by vacationers.

Hundreds of migrants stepped ashore from the virtual flotilla of smugglers' vessels on those islands. Several of the vessels launched by migrant smugglers held as few as eight passengers. But others had around 100 passengers aboard, many of them from Tunisia, according to the reports.

Other boats reached the shores of the Italian mainland on Saturday, either unaided or assisted by Italian coast guard vessels.

The Italian news agency ANSA said that 92 migrants, most of them from Afghanistan, reached Puglia — the “heel” of the boot-shaped peninsula — in a sailboat on Saturday. Still other migrants sailed to Calabria in the “toe” of the peninsula, while other boats reached Sicily and Sardinia, Italy's two biggest islands, in the last two days.

On Sardinia, Carabinieri paramilitary police spotted 29 migrants walking along a road, ANSA said.

The humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders tweeted that one of its rescue ships, Geo Barents, saved 25 migrants, including five minors, from a small boat in distress in international waters near Libya on Saturday night. Geo Barents already had other migrants abroad plucked to safety in other rescue operations, the group said.

With the disembarkation of hundreds of migrants from boats in the last days, the residence temporarily housing rescued migrants on Lampedusa quickly became overcrowded. Corriere della Sera said the residence housed 1,500 asylum-seekers, nearly four times its capacity.


Interior ministry authorities arranged for a commercial passenger ferry to sail from Sicily to Lampedusa, where it was expected to arrive on Sunday night, embark 250 migrants and take them to Sicilian migrant residences to lessen crowding on the tiny island's facility.

While hundreds of thousands of migrants have set sail from Libyan shores aboard smugglers' boats in the last decades, many also set out from Tunisia.

Italian media noted the Tunisian coast guard had thwarted at least a score of attempts by vessels filled with migrants to head toward Italy and rescued many others from boats in distress on Friday and Saturday.

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.

View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".

