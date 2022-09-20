Hungary appeals for time, as EU weighs hefty fund freeze

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,899.89
DOW   31,019.68
QQQ   291.05
Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity? 
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
4 Ways Continuous Learning Will Make You and Your Business Unstoppable
Still Lovin' It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald's
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
US stocks rise ahead of expected interest rate hike by Fed
S&P 500   3,899.89
DOW   31,019.68
QQQ   291.05
Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity? 
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
4 Ways Continuous Learning Will Make You and Your Business Unstoppable
Still Lovin' It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald's
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
US stocks rise ahead of expected interest rate hike by Fed
S&P 500   3,899.89
DOW   31,019.68
QQQ   291.05
Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity? 
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
4 Ways Continuous Learning Will Make You and Your Business Unstoppable
Still Lovin' It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald's
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
US stocks rise ahead of expected interest rate hike by Fed
S&P 500   3,899.89
DOW   31,019.68
QQQ   291.05
Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity? 
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
4 Ways Continuous Learning Will Make You and Your Business Unstoppable
Still Lovin' It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald's
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
US stocks rise ahead of expected interest rate hike by Fed

Hungary appeals for time, as EU weighs hefty fund freeze

Tue., September 20, 2022 | Lorne Cook, Associated Press

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban listens to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during their talks in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Orban is on a one day working visit to Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

BRUSSELS (AP) — Hungary needs time and is urging its European Union partners to be “tolerant,” the country's justice minister said Tuesday, after the bloc's executive branch recommended suspending billions of euros in funding over concerns about democratic backsliding and the possible mismanagement of EU money.

Justice Minister Judit Varga said that Hungary has proposed 17 measures which are “capable of remedying all the concerns” expressed by European Commission. EU Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn recommended over the weekend that 7.5 billion euros (dollars) from Hungary’s EU funds be frozen.

“Time is needed, because even if there are accelerated procedures to adopt laws and amend legislation, you need to set up new institutions. For that, you have to hire new personnel,” Varga told reporters in Brussels. She said she expects Hungary to have until mid-November to show it’s on the right track.

The commission on Sunday took the unprecedented action of recommending that Hungary’s 26 EU partners vote to suspend the payments “to ensure the protection of the EU budget and the financial interests of the EU against breaches of the principles of the rule of law in Hungary.”

The commission’s fears focus on public procurement — purchases by the state of goods and services or for the execution of projects using EU funds — in particular that around half of the tender procedures have only involved one bidder.

Critics say the awarding of such contracts have allowed Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s nationalist government to channel large sums of EU money into the businesses of politically connected insiders.

The commission also has “serious concerns regarding the detection, prevention and correction of conflicts of interest,” and is reluctant to see EU money put into some public interest trusts which manage significant funds, notably in the area of education.


Despite the concerns, Hahn welcomed Hungary’s offer to fix the problem, saying that its proposed remedial action goes “in the right direction.” EU member countries have one month to decide whether to freeze the funds, but can in exceptional circumstances extend that period to two months.

Varga called on Hungary’s EU partners “to be tolerant, to be positive, to be constructive and forward-looking” because ultimately the main aim of the commission’s so-called rule of law action “is prevention not sanctioning.”

“There is no danger,” she said.

EU lawmakers see it differently.

“It is fatal that Viktor Orban can still avert these sanctions before the end of the year with a few pseudo-reforms,” said German Green Daniel Freund, a lead lawmaker on the rule of law. “A decisive stance is needed, not just a few improvements in Hungarian public procurement law.”

In contrast, officials in Orban’s government have depicted the commission’s decision as a victory, and emphasized their commitment to carrying out reforms they believe will unlock the funds.

In a tweet Sunday, the premier’s political director, Balazs Orban, called the decision “good news.” He wrote that Budapest “will fulfill 100% of its commitments & submit the necessary bills to Parliament, so there will be no obstacles to close the discussions in 3 months and to receive EU funds.”

___

Justin Spike contributed to this report from Budapest, Hungary.

7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

 But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

View the "7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.