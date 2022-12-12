Hungary, Romania to sign electricity deal with Azerbaijan

S&P 500   3,934.38
DOW   33,476.46
QQQ   282.04
Remote Work Is Better with This Portable Touchscreen Monitor
This Penny Is Worth How Much? (Ad)
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
Japanese company's lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover
Market Wizard Larry Benedict revealing his best-kept secret for just $29 (Ad)
Correction: Keystone Spill-Kansas story
China to drop some travel tracking as it relaxes COVID rules
Market Wizard Larry Benedict revealing his best-kept secret for just $29 (Ad)
Shoppers, workers clash over post-pandemic expectations
Does Lululemon's 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
S&P 500   3,934.38
DOW   33,476.46
QQQ   282.04
Remote Work Is Better with This Portable Touchscreen Monitor
This Penny Is Worth How Much? (Ad)
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
Japanese company's lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover
Market Wizard Larry Benedict revealing his best-kept secret for just $29 (Ad)
Correction: Keystone Spill-Kansas story
China to drop some travel tracking as it relaxes COVID rules
Market Wizard Larry Benedict revealing his best-kept secret for just $29 (Ad)
Shoppers, workers clash over post-pandemic expectations
Does Lululemon's 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
S&P 500   3,934.38
DOW   33,476.46
QQQ   282.04
Remote Work Is Better with This Portable Touchscreen Monitor
This Penny Is Worth How Much? (Ad)
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
Japanese company's lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover
Market Wizard Larry Benedict revealing his best-kept secret for just $29 (Ad)
Correction: Keystone Spill-Kansas story
China to drop some travel tracking as it relaxes COVID rules
Market Wizard Larry Benedict revealing his best-kept secret for just $29 (Ad)
Shoppers, workers clash over post-pandemic expectations
Does Lululemon's 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
S&P 500   3,934.38
DOW   33,476.46
QQQ   282.04
Remote Work Is Better with This Portable Touchscreen Monitor
This Penny Is Worth How Much? (Ad)
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
Japanese company's lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover
Market Wizard Larry Benedict revealing his best-kept secret for just $29 (Ad)
Correction: Keystone Spill-Kansas story
China to drop some travel tracking as it relaxes COVID rules
Market Wizard Larry Benedict revealing his best-kept secret for just $29 (Ad)
Shoppers, workers clash over post-pandemic expectations
Does Lululemon's 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?

Hungary, Romania to sign electricity deal with Azerbaijan

Mon., December 12, 2022 | Associated Press
Follow MarketBeat on Google News
Follow on
Google News

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan plan to meet in Romania's capital Saturday to conclude an agreement on an undersea electricity connector that could become a new power source for the European Union amid a crunch on energy supplies caused by the war in Ukraine.

The agreement involves a cable running beneath the Black Sea which would link Azerbaijan to Hungary via Georgia and Romania, according to Bertalan Havasi, press officer for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Havasi confirmed to The Associated Press that Orban intends to travel to Bucharest on Saturday to sign the deal.

Hungarian news agency MTI reported that Orban, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev would attend the signing event alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Hungary's foreign minister, Peter Szijjarto, said in August that Azerbaijan would soon produce “large quantities of green electricity," and that Hungary would sign onto the connector project since it requires the participation of two EU member nations to receive funding from the bloc.

Szijjarto said the project could be completed within three or four years, and that it would be a major step toward diversifying energy supplies and meeting carbon neutrality targets.

7 Agricultural Stocks to Buy to Keep Your Portfolio Well Fed

The agriculture sector is an evergreen sector of the economy. The world will always need food, and the companies in this sector help ensure the world is fed. In fact, agriculture stocks are typically considered to be in the same category as consumer staples because demand remains constant no matter what is happening in the broader economy.

This is also a diverse sector. And that can get confusing for investors. Investors can buy into pure-play companies that make fertilizer and pesticides. You can choose to look at companies such as Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) that supply the equipment that many farms use.

And as interest in sustainable agriculture is growing, so is this sub-sector which creates another path for investors, particularly those who are focused on ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) concerns.

This presentation highlights seven agricultural stocks that offer investors different ways to play the sector.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: