Hungary to poll public on support for EU sanctions on Russia

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,762.94 (-0.71%)
DOW   30,099.13 (-0.28%)
QQQ   279.60 (-1.40%)
AAPL   151.54 (-1.42%)
MSFT   240.35 (+0.59%)
META   141.96 (-0.11%)
GOOGL   99.95 (+0.67%)
AMZN   116.43 (-1.78%)
TSLA   290.41 (-3.45%)
NVDA   125.54 (-5.33%)
NIO   18.13 (-0.93%)
BABA   80.55 (-1.29%)
AMD   70.52 (-5.32%)
T   16.30 (+0.31%)
MU   49.86 (-0.48%)
CGC   2.72 (-7.48%)
F   12.84 (-1.61%)
GE   64.86 (-0.55%)
DIS   102.44 (-1.96%)
AMC   7.89 (-8.26%)
PYPL   87.84 (-3.66%)
PFE   44.87 (+2.16%)
NFLX   237.20 (+0.14%)
S&P 500   3,762.94 (-0.71%)
DOW   30,099.13 (-0.28%)
QQQ   279.60 (-1.40%)
AAPL   151.54 (-1.42%)
MSFT   240.35 (+0.59%)
META   141.96 (-0.11%)
GOOGL   99.95 (+0.67%)
AMZN   116.43 (-1.78%)
TSLA   290.41 (-3.45%)
NVDA   125.54 (-5.33%)
NIO   18.13 (-0.93%)
BABA   80.55 (-1.29%)
AMD   70.52 (-5.32%)
T   16.30 (+0.31%)
MU   49.86 (-0.48%)
CGC   2.72 (-7.48%)
F   12.84 (-1.61%)
GE   64.86 (-0.55%)
DIS   102.44 (-1.96%)
AMC   7.89 (-8.26%)
PYPL   87.84 (-3.66%)
PFE   44.87 (+2.16%)
NFLX   237.20 (+0.14%)
S&P 500   3,762.94 (-0.71%)
DOW   30,099.13 (-0.28%)
QQQ   279.60 (-1.40%)
AAPL   151.54 (-1.42%)
MSFT   240.35 (+0.59%)
META   141.96 (-0.11%)
GOOGL   99.95 (+0.67%)
AMZN   116.43 (-1.78%)
TSLA   290.41 (-3.45%)
NVDA   125.54 (-5.33%)
NIO   18.13 (-0.93%)
BABA   80.55 (-1.29%)
AMD   70.52 (-5.32%)
T   16.30 (+0.31%)
MU   49.86 (-0.48%)
CGC   2.72 (-7.48%)
F   12.84 (-1.61%)
GE   64.86 (-0.55%)
DIS   102.44 (-1.96%)
AMC   7.89 (-8.26%)
PYPL   87.84 (-3.66%)
PFE   44.87 (+2.16%)
NFLX   237.20 (+0.14%)
S&P 500   3,762.94 (-0.71%)
DOW   30,099.13 (-0.28%)
QQQ   279.60 (-1.40%)
AAPL   151.54 (-1.42%)
MSFT   240.35 (+0.59%)
META   141.96 (-0.11%)
GOOGL   99.95 (+0.67%)
AMZN   116.43 (-1.78%)
TSLA   290.41 (-3.45%)
NVDA   125.54 (-5.33%)
NIO   18.13 (-0.93%)
BABA   80.55 (-1.29%)
AMD   70.52 (-5.32%)
T   16.30 (+0.31%)
MU   49.86 (-0.48%)
CGC   2.72 (-7.48%)
F   12.84 (-1.61%)
GE   64.86 (-0.55%)
DIS   102.44 (-1.96%)
AMC   7.89 (-8.26%)
PYPL   87.84 (-3.66%)
PFE   44.87 (+2.16%)
NFLX   237.20 (+0.14%)

Hungary to poll public on support for EU sanctions on Russia

Thu., September 22, 2022 | Justin Spike, Associated Press
Viktor Orban
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during a news conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Orban is on a one day working visit to Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary's governing party said Thursday it wants to poll the country's citizens on whether they support European Union sanctions imposed against Russia over its war in Ukraine.

Fidesz plans to call for a “national consultation” on energy sanctions which he said had been decided on by the EU’s “Brussels elite," the party's caucus leader, Mate Kocsis, said at a news conference Thursday following a closed-door meeting.

“The sanctions are causing harm. They are destroying Europe’s economy," Kocsis said. “We have to convince European decision-makers, the members of the elite, that they shouldn't maintain the energy sanctions because big problems will come out if it.”

The poll, which the government calls a “national consultation,” is an informal survey available to every adult in Hungary which can be returned by mail or filled out online.

Such surveys, issued several times by the governments of nationalist-populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban since he came to power in 2010, have been criticized by pollsters and opposition parties for containing biased and leading questions, and for having no binding legal relevance.

In the news conference, Kocsis acknowledged that the consultation is a “political tool” which the government can use in its debates with the EU over whether to extend or impose further sanctions against Russia. He said the government would decide on the timing of the survey.

Hungary's government has vocally opposed EU sanctions against Moscow, arguing they were doing more damage to European economies than to Russia. Budapest has also refused to supply neighboring Ukraine with weapons, or to allow their transfer across its border with the embattled country.

Pro-government newspaper Magyar Nemzet on Wednesday reported that Orban — who has for years nurtured a close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin — had told the Fidesz conference that sanctions against Russia should be scrapped, and that doing so would curb inflation and cut gas prices in half.


___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Should you invest $1,000 in Citigroup right now?

Before you consider Citigroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citigroup wasn't on the list.

While Citigroup currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.