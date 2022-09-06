Hungary to set up anti-corruption agency to unlock EU funds

S&P 500   3,931.09 (+0.17%)
DOW   31,351.66 (+0.11%)
QQQ   294.97 (-0.07%)
AAPL   155.91 (+0.06%)
MSFT   256.29 (+0.09%)
META   159.50 (-0.51%)
GOOGL   107.34 (-0.47%)
AMZN   126.76 (-0.59%)
TSLA   270.38 (+0.06%)
NVDA   136.27 (-0.15%)
NIO   17.18 (-3.10%)
BABA   88.67 (-3.41%)
AMD   79.65 (-0.74%)
T   17.00 (-1.11%)
MU   56.00 (-0.59%)
CGC   3.34 (-3.47%)
F   14.93 (-1.52%)
GE   71.93 (-0.69%)
DIS   109.73 (-1.32%)
AMC   8.39 (-5.52%)
PYPL   91.19 (+0.07%)
PFE   46.36 (+1.44%)
NFLX   218.19 (-3.50%)
S&P 500   3,931.09 (+0.17%)
DOW   31,351.66 (+0.11%)
QQQ   294.97 (-0.07%)
AAPL   155.91 (+0.06%)
MSFT   256.29 (+0.09%)
META   159.50 (-0.51%)
GOOGL   107.34 (-0.47%)
AMZN   126.76 (-0.59%)
TSLA   270.38 (+0.06%)
NVDA   136.27 (-0.15%)
NIO   17.18 (-3.10%)
BABA   88.67 (-3.41%)
AMD   79.65 (-0.74%)
T   17.00 (-1.11%)
MU   56.00 (-0.59%)
CGC   3.34 (-3.47%)
F   14.93 (-1.52%)
GE   71.93 (-0.69%)
DIS   109.73 (-1.32%)
AMC   8.39 (-5.52%)
PYPL   91.19 (+0.07%)
PFE   46.36 (+1.44%)
NFLX   218.19 (-3.50%)
S&P 500   3,931.09 (+0.17%)
DOW   31,351.66 (+0.11%)
QQQ   294.97 (-0.07%)
AAPL   155.91 (+0.06%)
MSFT   256.29 (+0.09%)
META   159.50 (-0.51%)
GOOGL   107.34 (-0.47%)
AMZN   126.76 (-0.59%)
TSLA   270.38 (+0.06%)
NVDA   136.27 (-0.15%)
NIO   17.18 (-3.10%)
BABA   88.67 (-3.41%)
AMD   79.65 (-0.74%)
T   17.00 (-1.11%)
MU   56.00 (-0.59%)
CGC   3.34 (-3.47%)
F   14.93 (-1.52%)
GE   71.93 (-0.69%)
DIS   109.73 (-1.32%)
AMC   8.39 (-5.52%)
PYPL   91.19 (+0.07%)
PFE   46.36 (+1.44%)
NFLX   218.19 (-3.50%)
S&P 500   3,931.09 (+0.17%)
DOW   31,351.66 (+0.11%)
QQQ   294.97 (-0.07%)
AAPL   155.91 (+0.06%)
MSFT   256.29 (+0.09%)
META   159.50 (-0.51%)
GOOGL   107.34 (-0.47%)
AMZN   126.76 (-0.59%)
TSLA   270.38 (+0.06%)
NVDA   136.27 (-0.15%)
NIO   17.18 (-3.10%)
BABA   88.67 (-3.41%)
AMD   79.65 (-0.74%)
T   17.00 (-1.11%)
MU   56.00 (-0.59%)
CGC   3.34 (-3.47%)
F   14.93 (-1.52%)
GE   71.93 (-0.69%)
DIS   109.73 (-1.32%)
AMC   8.39 (-5.52%)
PYPL   91.19 (+0.07%)
PFE   46.36 (+1.44%)
NFLX   218.19 (-3.50%)

Hungary to set up anti-corruption agency to unlock EU funds

Tue., September 6, 2022 | Justin Spike, Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary's government has pledged to set up its own anti-corruption agency in an effort to unlock billions in European Union funding that the bloc has withheld over rule-of-law and graft concerns.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban signed the decree published late Monday which will establish an “independent authority to prevent, detect and correct illegalities and irregularities” concerning the handling of EU funds.

The agency will be tasked with stepping in when it deems national authorities have not acted sufficiently to prevent or investigate cases of fraud, corruption, conflicts of interest and other violations, according to the decree.

The move appeared to be a concession by Hungary's nationalist government to the EU executive, which must decide this month whether to approve Hungary's application for billions in recovery funds meant to assist European economies damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The European Commission has withheld those funds for over a year as it has sought to address what it sees as a rollback in Hungary's democratic credentials, and alleged corruption that funnels EU money to politically connected insiders.

A large recipient of EU funds, Hungary has come under increasing criticism over the past few years for veering away from democratic norms with policies such as exerting excessive control over the judiciary, stifling media freedom and denying the rights of LGBT people.

Yet with inflation and energy prices soaring and Hungary's currency, the forint, at historic lows against the euro and dollar, Orban's government needs the nearly 6 billion euros (dollars) in recovery funds to spare its economy from a recession.

The new anti-corruption agency will begin operating on Nov. 21, and a separate anti-corruption task force, made up of both governmental and non-governmental delegates, will be established by Dec. 1.


In 2021, Hungary’s government opted out of joining the European Public Prosecutors Office — an independent EU body tasked with combating crimes affecting the financial interests of the bloc — arguing that joining would amount to a loss of national sovereignty.

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the "7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastStock Market, Bad News is Good News

Michael Wang of Prometheus Alternative Investments discusses how individuals should approach their portfolios as the summer rally seems to have fizzled.

Listen Now to Stock Market, Bad News is Good News

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.