Hungary's govt launches investigation against second airline

S&P 500   4,228.48
DOW   33,706.74
QQQ   322.86
NSO chief steps down as Israeli spyware firm restructures
Shocking Transcript: Financial Chaos Now Brace yourself for what's coming next (Ad)
Charge Your iPhone Wirelessly with This Fast MagSafe Charger
Israeli spyware firm chief steps down amid NSO restructuring
Shocking Transcript: Financial Chaos Now Brace yourself for what's coming next (Ad)
Asian stocks mixed before Fed meeting after China cuts rate
DC's pioneering 'Baby Bonds' plan aims to narrow wealth gap
Tailor an Options Trading Strategy to Fit Your Needs (Ad)pixel
Global stocks lower ahead of Federal Reserve meeting
Indiana governor in Taiwan following high-profile US visits
S&P 500   4,228.48
DOW   33,706.74
QQQ   322.86
NSO chief steps down as Israeli spyware firm restructures
Shocking Transcript: Financial Chaos Now Brace yourself for what's coming next (Ad)
Charge Your iPhone Wirelessly with This Fast MagSafe Charger
Israeli spyware firm chief steps down amid NSO restructuring
Shocking Transcript: Financial Chaos Now Brace yourself for what's coming next (Ad)
Asian stocks mixed before Fed meeting after China cuts rate
DC's pioneering 'Baby Bonds' plan aims to narrow wealth gap
Tailor an Options Trading Strategy to Fit Your Needs (Ad)pixel
Global stocks lower ahead of Federal Reserve meeting
Indiana governor in Taiwan following high-profile US visits
S&P 500   4,228.48
DOW   33,706.74
QQQ   322.86
NSO chief steps down as Israeli spyware firm restructures
Shocking Transcript: Financial Chaos Now Brace yourself for what's coming next (Ad)
Charge Your iPhone Wirelessly with This Fast MagSafe Charger
Israeli spyware firm chief steps down amid NSO restructuring
Shocking Transcript: Financial Chaos Now Brace yourself for what's coming next (Ad)
Asian stocks mixed before Fed meeting after China cuts rate
DC's pioneering 'Baby Bonds' plan aims to narrow wealth gap
Tailor an Options Trading Strategy to Fit Your Needs (Ad)pixel
Global stocks lower ahead of Federal Reserve meeting
Indiana governor in Taiwan following high-profile US visits
S&P 500   4,228.48
DOW   33,706.74
QQQ   322.86
NSO chief steps down as Israeli spyware firm restructures
Shocking Transcript: Financial Chaos Now Brace yourself for what's coming next (Ad)
Charge Your iPhone Wirelessly with This Fast MagSafe Charger
Israeli spyware firm chief steps down amid NSO restructuring
Shocking Transcript: Financial Chaos Now Brace yourself for what's coming next (Ad)
Asian stocks mixed before Fed meeting after China cuts rate
DC's pioneering 'Baby Bonds' plan aims to narrow wealth gap
Tailor an Options Trading Strategy to Fit Your Needs (Ad)pixel
Global stocks lower ahead of Federal Reserve meeting
Indiana governor in Taiwan following high-profile US visits

Hungary's govt launches investigation against second airline

Mon., August 22, 2022 | Justin Spike, Associated Press


An aircraft of the low-cost of Wizz Air airlines painted in the colours of the logo of host city candidate Budapest for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is displayed in Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary, Nov. 24, 2016. Hungary's government has ordered an investigation of domestic low-cost carrier Wizz Air over what it calls possible breaches of consumer protection laws, the second such investigation it has launched against an airline since June 2022. (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP, File )

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary's government has ordered an investigation of domestic low-cost carrier Wizz Air over what it calls possible breaches of consumer protection laws, the second such investigation it has launched against an airline since June.

The probe, ordered by Hungary's Ministry of Justice comes after the ministry said it received an increase in complaints against the Budapest-based airline over its failure to provide information and assistance to customers whose flights are delayed or cancelled, according to Hungary's state news agency MTI.

Other complaints included Wizz Air failing to provide accommodation and rebooking for affected passengers, failure to respond to consumer complaints within 30 days and operating a paid customer service line, which violates Hungarian law and consumer rights, the ministry said in a statement.

It is the second investigation against an airline launched by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist government since June, when it announced it would impose windfall taxes on industries from banking to insurance to airlines that have enjoyed “extra profits” arising from soaring demand after the pandemic — a claim some companies have contested.

Earlier this month, Hungary accused budget carrier Ryanair of consumer protection violations and fined it more than three-quarters of a million euros after the company raised ticket prices to cope with the new tax, which Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has called “highway robbery” and “idiotic.”

The government hopes to raise 815 billion forints ($2.1 billion) from the tax policy to see the country through a period of soaring inflation and energy prices, and budget shortfalls from pre-election handouts earlier this year in which Orban won a fourth consecutive term.

Wizz Air did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a statement, the Ministry of Justice said the aim of the procedure is to “detect, stop and sanction any possible illegal behavior, since all businesses must comply with the law.”

Should you invest $1,000 in Lear right now?

Before you consider Lear, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lear wasn't on the list.

While Lear currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.