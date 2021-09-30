S&P 500   4,359.46
DOW   34,390.72
QQQ   359.28
Dollar Tree breaks the $1 barrier as costs take a bite
One Year After IPO, Asana Shows Outstanding Price & Revenue Strength
Enbridge: Line 3 replacement complete; oil will flow Friday
Volta Stock is a Key EV Charging Play
Stocks rise modestly on Wall Street a day after rout
EXPLAINER: Why coffee could cost more at groceries, cafes
Enbridge says Line 3 replacement complete, opens Friday
Hyundai-Kia recall: turn signal can flash in wrong direction

Thursday, September 30, 2021 | The Associated Press


FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors, top and Hyundai logo, bottom. Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 550,000 cars and minivans in the U.S., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, because the turn signals can flash in the opposite direction of what the driver intended. The recall covers Hyundai’s Sonata midsize car from the 2015 through 2015 model years, and Sonata gas-electric hybrids from 2016 and 2017. Kia’s Sedona minivan from 2015 through 2017 also is affected. (AP Photo, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 550,000 cars and minivans in the U.S. because the turn signals can flash in the opposite direction of what the driver intended.

The recall covers Hyundai's Sonata midsize car from the 2015 through 2017 model years, and Sonata gas-electric hybrids from 2016 and 2017. Kia's Sedona minivan from 2015 through 2017 also is affected.

Hyundai says software in a junction box may not properly interpreting signals. The Korean automaker says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries from the problem.

Dealers will update the software at no cost to owners. Hyundai will begin mailing notification letters to customers on Nov. 19, while letters will go to Kia owners starting Nov. 12.


