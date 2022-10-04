S&P 500   3,781.05 (+2.79%)
DOW   30,230.72 (+2.51%)
QQQ   282.20 (+3.17%)
AAPL   145.79 (+2.34%)
MSFT   249.18 (+3.51%)
META   141.28 (+1.93%)
GOOGL   101.41 (+2.81%)
AMZN   122.16 (+5.42%)
TSLA   251.71 (+3.84%)
NVDA   129.90 (+3.82%)
NIO   16.42 (+6.00%)
BABA   83.48 (+3.77%)
AMD   68.74 (+3.98%)
T   16.08 (+1.13%)
MU   54.03 (+4.47%)
CGC   3.08 (+5.84%)
F   12.24 (+6.71%)
GE   66.88 (+5.16%)
DIS   100.50 (+3.47%)
AMC   7.13 (+3.63%)
PYPL   91.27 (+4.69%)
PFE   44.59 (+1.02%)
NFLX   239.26 (+0.09%)
IBM Stock the Worst to Own in October

Mon., October 3, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

IBM (NYSE:IBM) stock is fresh off three-straight weeks of losses, after the broader market's last selloff. Today, the security is pushing off familiar support at the $118 area, up 2.5% at $121.71 at last check. This bounce may be short-lived, however, as IBM just landed at the top of Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's list of worst 25 stocks to own in October, going back 10 years. 

IBM Oct 3

According to White's data, the equity has seen negative one-month returns 90% of the time, averaging a 7.1% loss for that period. Topping the list, IBM is the only name to see monthly losses nine times out of ten in the last decade. From the stock's current perch, a move of similar magnitude would put it just above $113 -- an area it hasn't touched since February 2021. 

Worst of October

Analysts lean bullish on IBM stock, leaving plenty of room for downgrades and or price-target cuts moving forward. Of the nine analysts in coverage, five carry a "buy" or better rating. Plus, the 12-month consensus price target of $142.68 is a 17.1% premium to current levels. 

