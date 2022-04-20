IBM, Stride rise; Netflix, Baker Hughes fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Netflix Inc., down $122.42 to $226.19.

The streaming video giant lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade and it expects those losses to accelerate this quarter.

International Business Machines Corp., up $9.17 to $138.32.

The technology and consulting company's latest quarterly profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Procter & Gamble Co., up $4.24 to $163.65.

The maker of Charmin, Dawn and other household goods reported quarterly earnings that beat analysts' forecasts.

ASML Holding NV, up $16.76 to $633.91.

The equipment supplier to semiconductor makers reported solid first-quarter revenue and said demand remains strong.

Stride Inc., up $5.19 to $40.60.

The online education company's fiscal third-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Avient Corp., up $5.88 to $53.76.

The maker of resins used in plastic pipe and other products beat analysts' first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Baker Hughes Co., down $1.41 to $35.33.

The oilfield services company’s first-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Omnicom Group Inc., up $3.60 to $84.42.

The advertising company reported strong first-quarter profit and revenue.

