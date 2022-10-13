S&P 500   3,520.23 (-1.59%)
DOW   28,846.04 (-1.25%)
QQQ   254.82 (-2.98%)
AAPL   135.24 (-2.24%)
MSFT   219.89 (-2.60%)
META   123.62 (-3.04%)
GOOGL   94.47 (-3.17%)
AMZN   106.01 (-6.10%)
TSLA   207.65 (-4.41%)
NVDA   108.62 (-5.55%)
NIO   12.25 (-4.89%)
BABA   72.49 (-4.28%)
AMD   54.83 (-5.22%)
T   14.56 (-0.48%)
MU   51.04 (-3.24%)
CGC   2.38 (-4.03%)
F   11.34 (-1.73%)
DIS   91.23 (-2.33%)
AMC   5.54 (-5.30%)
PYPL   80.78 (-3.62%)
PFE   42.10 (+0.17%)
NFLX   213.91 (-3.15%)
S&P 500   3,520.23 (-1.59%)
DOW   28,846.04 (-1.25%)
QQQ   254.82 (-2.98%)
AAPL   135.24 (-2.24%)
MSFT   219.89 (-2.60%)
META   123.62 (-3.04%)
GOOGL   94.47 (-3.17%)
AMZN   106.01 (-6.10%)
TSLA   207.65 (-4.41%)
NVDA   108.62 (-5.55%)
NIO   12.25 (-4.89%)
BABA   72.49 (-4.28%)
AMD   54.83 (-5.22%)
T   14.56 (-0.48%)
MU   51.04 (-3.24%)
CGC   2.38 (-4.03%)
F   11.34 (-1.73%)
DIS   91.23 (-2.33%)
AMC   5.54 (-5.30%)
PYPL   80.78 (-3.62%)
PFE   42.10 (+0.17%)
NFLX   213.91 (-3.15%)
S&P 500   3,520.23 (-1.59%)
DOW   28,846.04 (-1.25%)
QQQ   254.82 (-2.98%)
AAPL   135.24 (-2.24%)
MSFT   219.89 (-2.60%)
META   123.62 (-3.04%)
GOOGL   94.47 (-3.17%)
AMZN   106.01 (-6.10%)
TSLA   207.65 (-4.41%)
NVDA   108.62 (-5.55%)
NIO   12.25 (-4.89%)
BABA   72.49 (-4.28%)
AMD   54.83 (-5.22%)
T   14.56 (-0.48%)
MU   51.04 (-3.24%)
CGC   2.38 (-4.03%)
F   11.34 (-1.73%)
DIS   91.23 (-2.33%)
AMC   5.54 (-5.30%)
PYPL   80.78 (-3.62%)
PFE   42.10 (+0.17%)
NFLX   213.91 (-3.15%)
S&P 500   3,520.23 (-1.59%)
DOW   28,846.04 (-1.25%)
QQQ   254.82 (-2.98%)
AAPL   135.24 (-2.24%)
MSFT   219.89 (-2.60%)
META   123.62 (-3.04%)
GOOGL   94.47 (-3.17%)
AMZN   106.01 (-6.10%)
TSLA   207.65 (-4.41%)
NVDA   108.62 (-5.55%)
NIO   12.25 (-4.89%)
BABA   72.49 (-4.28%)
AMD   54.83 (-5.22%)
T   14.56 (-0.48%)
MU   51.04 (-3.24%)
CGC   2.38 (-4.03%)
F   11.34 (-1.73%)
DIS   91.23 (-2.33%)
AMC   5.54 (-5.30%)
PYPL   80.78 (-3.62%)
PFE   42.10 (+0.17%)
NFLX   213.91 (-3.15%)

IKEA calls 2022 an 'exceptional year' despite challenges

Thu., October 13, 2022 | The Associated Press

People wearing protective face mask line up in a queue outside the Swedish furniture giant Ikea shop the last day of the opening of non-essential shops during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Aubonne, Switzerland, Saturday, January 16, 2021. Swedish home furnishings giant IKEA said Thursday that despite “unprecedented challenges" caused by the war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions, increased inflation and lingering fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 had been an “exceptional year”. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish home furnishings giant IKEA said Thursday that despite “unprecedented challenges" caused by the war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions, increased inflation and lingering fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 had been an “exceptional year.”

The world’s biggest furniture brand reported retail sales of 39.5 billion euros ($38 billion) this financial year, which ran from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31. That was a 5.6% increase from the previous year's sales of 37.4 billion euros.

However, inflation and supply chain issues led to rising costs and higher prices, meaning sales quantities were down though they cost more and there were struggles to keep shelves full. Online sales down 10% lower from fiscal 2021.

“We lived up to the challenge — achieving solid performance in a disrupted environment, making tough decisions, while always keeping sight of the needs and dreams of the many," said Jesper Brodin, chief executive of the holding company Ingka that manages most of IKEA’s stores.

He said “uncertainties will continue be part of our lives in the coming years.”

Anna Hallqvist Gedda, chief financial officer of Ikea Sweden, told Swedish news agency TT that “the fact that more people are chasing lower prices in expensive times seems to have benefited IKEA.”

In March, the maker of flat-pack home products halted its retail operations in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. It then said it suspended operations at its 17 Russian stores and paused exports and imports involving the country. It also paused operations in Belarus, which is a Russian ally.

It has said many of its 15,000 employees in Russia and Belarus would lose their jobs and has guaranteed six months of pay for them, as well as core benefits, without offering more specifics.

This summer, IKEA was selling the remainder of its Russian inventory online as it moved forward with leaving the country.

7 Agricultural Stocks to Buy to Keep Your Portfolio Well Fed

The agriculture sector is an evergreen sector of the economy. The world will always need food, and the companies in this sector help ensure the world is fed. In fact, agriculture stocks are typically considered to be in the same category as consumer staples because demand remains constant no matter what is happening in the broader economy.

This is also a diverse sector. And that can get confusing for investors. Investors can buy into pure-play companies that make fertilizer and pesticides. You can choose to look at companies such as Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) that supply the equipment that many farms use.

And as interest in sustainable agriculture is growing, so is this sub-sector which creates another path for investors, particularly those who are focused on ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) concerns.

This presentation highlights seven agricultural stocks that offer investors different ways to play the sector.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDown Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

Brian Mulberry brings three large-cap ideas today and discusses why one utility may have potential beyond the traditional role of a dividend payer

Listen Now to Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.