S&P 500   3,246.28 (+0.35%)
DOW   28,703.38 (+0.24%)
QQQ   215.56 (+0.64%)
AAPL   299.80 (+0.80%)
FB   212.60 (+1.88%)
MSFT   159.03 (+0.26%)
GOOGL   1,397.81 (+2.67%)
AMZN   1,902.88 (+1.49%)
CGC   20.08 (+0.90%)
NVDA   237.06 (+0.42%)
MU   53.57 (-1.78%)
BABA   216.64 (-0.17%)
GE   12.14 (+1.42%)
TSLA   451.50 (+1.92%)
AMD   48.39 (-0.43%)
T   39.10 (+0.10%)
ACB   1.90 (-5.00%)
F   9.16 (-0.54%)
NFLX   335.83 (+3.05%)
PRI   130.58 (-0.86%)
BAC   34.85 (-0.14%)
GILD   65.65 (+0.89%)
DIS   145.65 (-0.58%)
IKEA to pay $46M in boy's dresser tipover death, lawyers say

Posted on Monday, January 6th, 2020 By The Associated Press


Attorneys representing the Dudek family, Alan Feldman, left, Daniel Mann, and Edward Goldis walk from a news conference, past IKEA's Malm dresser in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. IKEA has agreed to pay $46 million to the parents of a 2-year-old boy who died of injuries suffered when a 70-pound recalled dresser tipped over onto him, the family’s lawyers said Monday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — IKEA has agreed to pay $46 million to the parents of a 2-year-old boy who died of injuries suffered when a 70-pound (32-kilogram) recalled dresser tipped over onto him, the family’s lawyers said Monday.

Jozef Dudek, of Buena Park, California, died in 2017 of his injuries, and his parents sued the Swedish home furnishings company in a Philadelphia court in 2018.

In the lawsuit, the Dudeks accused IKEA of knowing that its Malm dressers posed a tip-over hazard and that they had injured or killed a number of children, but that the company had failed to warn consumers that the dressers shouldn't be used without being anchored to a wall. The dresser was recalled in 2016, according to the suit.

The settlement also requires IKEA to meet with the advocacy organization, Parents Against Tip-overs, and broaden its outreach to consumers about the recall of IKEA dressers, according to the Dudek's lawyers, Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock Dodig.

The Dudek family will donate $1 million from the settlement to organizations that advocate for more rigorous stability testing for dressers, they said.

In a statement, IKEA said it offered its deepest condolences and is working to address “this very important home safety issue,” including offering consumer education and safety workshops and working to make safer products.

“While no settlement can alter the tragic events that brought us here, for the sake of the family and all involved, we’re grateful that this litigation has reached a resolution,” it said.


