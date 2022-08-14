Illumina Stock Slips After Disappointing Results

The shares of Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) are down 9.6% at $205.71 at last check, and earlier dipped as low as $198, after the company announced worse-than-expected second-quarter results and a disappointing full-year revenue forecast. No fewer than nine analysts cut their price targets after the event, including Atlantic Equities, which slashed its price target to $190 from $285, citing building competition and price pressure in the market.

Before today's drop, ILMN had been rising from its July 14, five-year low of $173.45. The $198 level, which provided support in late July, appears to have captured today's losses. Still, the security slipped below the 60-day moving average earlier, and is down 45.7% year-to-date.

Options traders were quick to chime. So far, 9,411 calls and 11,000 puts have crossed the tape today, with overall options volume running at 17 times the intraday average. The 8/12 190-strike put is the most popular, followed by the 195-strike put in the same series, with new positions being opened at both. It's also worth noting that ILMN has landed on the short sell restricted (SSR) list today.

Analysts lean pessimistic on Illumina stock. Of the nine in coverage, six carry a tepid "hold" or worse rating, while only three say "buy" or better.

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.

View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".