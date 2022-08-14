Illumina Stock Slips After Disappointing Results

S&P 500   4,280.15
DOW   33,761.05
QQQ   330.39
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
How to Get ANOTHER 80% Off the Best Cryptos (Ad)pixel
Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems' bill
Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?
Germans urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
Most profitable less than $5 stock in the world? (Ad)pixel
'Everyone's Got a Story of How the Healthcare System Has Fallen Short.' This Founder Is on a Mission to Change That.
Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies
Germany urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
The Incredible Dividend Map... Where Stocks Yield 26% a Year! (Ad)pixel
S&P 500   4,280.15
DOW   33,761.05
QQQ   330.39
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
How to Get ANOTHER 80% Off the Best Cryptos (Ad)pixel
Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems' bill
Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?
Germans urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
Most profitable less than $5 stock in the world? (Ad)pixel
'Everyone's Got a Story of How the Healthcare System Has Fallen Short.' This Founder Is on a Mission to Change That.
Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies
Germany urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
The Incredible Dividend Map... Where Stocks Yield 26% a Year! (Ad)pixel
S&P 500   4,280.15
DOW   33,761.05
QQQ   330.39
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
How to Get ANOTHER 80% Off the Best Cryptos (Ad)pixel
Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems' bill
Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?
Germans urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
Most profitable less than $5 stock in the world? (Ad)pixel
'Everyone's Got a Story of How the Healthcare System Has Fallen Short.' This Founder Is on a Mission to Change That.
Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies
Germany urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
The Incredible Dividend Map... Where Stocks Yield 26% a Year! (Ad)pixel
S&P 500   4,280.15
DOW   33,761.05
QQQ   330.39
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
How to Get ANOTHER 80% Off the Best Cryptos (Ad)pixel
Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems' bill
Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?
Germans urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
Most profitable less than $5 stock in the world? (Ad)pixel
'Everyone's Got a Story of How the Healthcare System Has Fallen Short.' This Founder Is on a Mission to Change That.
Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies
Germany urged to cap heat in offices this winter to save gas
The Incredible Dividend Map... Where Stocks Yield 26% a Year! (Ad)pixel

Illumina Stock Slips After Disappointing Results

Last updated on Sun., August 14, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

The shares of Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) are down 9.6% at $205.71 at last check, and earlier dipped as low as $198, after the company announced worse-than-expected second-quarter results and a disappointing full-year revenue forecast. No fewer than nine analysts cut their price targets after the event, including Atlantic Equities, which slashed its price target to $190 from $285, citing building competition and price pressure in the market. 

Before today's drop, ILMN had been rising from its July 14, five-year low of $173.45. The $198 level, which provided support in late July, appears to have captured today's losses. Still, the security slipped below the 60-day moving average earlier, and  is down 45.7% year-to-date.

Options traders were quick to chime. So far, 9,411 calls and 11,000 puts have crossed the tape today, with overall options volume running at 17 times the intraday average. The 8/12 190-strike put is the most popular, followed by the 195-strike put in the same series, with new positions being opened at both. It's also worth noting that ILMN has landed on the short sell restricted (SSR) list today. 

Analysts lean pessimistic on Illumina stock. Of the nine in coverage, six carry a  tepid "hold" or worse rating, while only three say "buy" or better.

7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.

View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastInvesting in What You Know Has Changed

What investors can learn from studying the past, as well as offering some ideas about asset classes with future potential.

Listen Now to Investing in What You Know Has Changed

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.