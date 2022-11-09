IMF, Bangladesh reach preliminary deal for $4.5B in loans

S&P 500   3,828.11
DOW   33,160.83
QQQ   269.54
Generational Lack in Finances Leaves Inadequate Preparedness for Life
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market (Ad)
Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End 
Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market (Ad)
UN experts urge stringent rules to stop net zero greenwash
Italian EV startup takes on US, Chinese rivals with design
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Kohl's CEO steps down to take president role at Levi Strauss
Wall Street rises ahead of election results, inflation data
S&P 500   3,828.11
DOW   33,160.83
QQQ   269.54
Generational Lack in Finances Leaves Inadequate Preparedness for Life
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market (Ad)
Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End 
Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market (Ad)
UN experts urge stringent rules to stop net zero greenwash
Italian EV startup takes on US, Chinese rivals with design
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Kohl's CEO steps down to take president role at Levi Strauss
Wall Street rises ahead of election results, inflation data
S&P 500   3,828.11
DOW   33,160.83
QQQ   269.54
Generational Lack in Finances Leaves Inadequate Preparedness for Life
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market (Ad)
Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End 
Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market (Ad)
UN experts urge stringent rules to stop net zero greenwash
Italian EV startup takes on US, Chinese rivals with design
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Kohl's CEO steps down to take president role at Levi Strauss
Wall Street rises ahead of election results, inflation data
S&P 500   3,828.11
DOW   33,160.83
QQQ   269.54
Generational Lack in Finances Leaves Inadequate Preparedness for Life
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market (Ad)
Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End 
Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
The Biggest "Missing Ingredient" in the $7 Trillion EV Market (Ad)
UN experts urge stringent rules to stop net zero greenwash
Italian EV startup takes on US, Chinese rivals with design
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Kohl's CEO steps down to take president role at Levi Strauss
Wall Street rises ahead of election results, inflation data

IMF, Bangladesh reach preliminary deal for $4.5B in loans

Wed., November 9, 2022 | The Associated Press

FILE- An employee of a fuel station fills petrol in a vehicle in the Paribagh area in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sept.21, 2022. The International Monetary Fund reached a preliminary agreement on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with Bangladesh to provide $4.5 billion to help the country weather disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine and manage risks from climate change. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu, File)

DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — The International Monetary Fund reached a preliminary agreement on Wednesday with Bangladesh to provide $4.5 billion to help the country weather disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine and manage risks from climate change.

The agreement is subject to approval by the IMF’s executive board, which is expected within weeks. Bangladesh sought the loans as its foreign currency reserves were dwindling due to a weakening currency and soaring costs for imports.

The IMF said in a statement that the money was aimed at stabilizing the economy, protecting vulnerable people and promoting structural change to support strong, inclusive and sustainable growth.

“Bangladesh’s robust economic recovery from the pandemic has been interrupted by Russia’s war in Ukraine, leading to a sharp widening of the current account deficit, a rapid decline of foreign exchange reserves, rising inflation and slowing growth,” said Rahul Anand, who led a visiting IMF staff mission.

The group arrived in Bangladesh late last month to iron out provisions for providing the loan to the South Asian nation of more than 160 million people.

7 Streaming Stocks that Will Stand up to Streaming Fatigue

Millions of Americans have "cut the cord." However, consumers' entertainment experience has ended up as a collection of one or more services that looks a bit like cable or satellite, without the cords.

That's because the streaming model and what consumers desire are at odds. Streaming services need to capture as many eyeballs as they can with as much content as possible. However, many streaming consumers only want a fraction of that content. When you consider that consumers have to buy content from multiple streaming services, you can see how consumers wonder whether they actually save money at all.

Consumers don't want to go back to the ways things were. There's evidence that streaming companies will adapt to stand out in a sea of sameness. In this special presentation, we're giving you our thoughts on seven streaming stocks that present investors with long-term opportunities.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.