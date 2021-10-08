IMF board says needs more time to weigh data-rigging details

S&P 500   4,391.34 (-0.19%)
DOW   34,746.25 (-0.03%)
QQQ   361.16 (-0.50%)
AAPL   142.90 (-0.27%)
MSFT   294.85 (+0.00%)
FB   330.05 (+0.25%)
GOOGL   2,795.71 (+0.40%)
TSLA   785.49 (-1.02%)
AMZN   3,288.62 (-0.42%)
NVDA   208.31 (-1.16%)
BABA   161.52 (+3.54%)
NIO   35.83 (-0.44%)
CGC   13.22 (-2.15%)
GE   104.72 (-0.75%)
MU   70.12 (-0.60%)
AMD   105.06 (-1.31%)
T   26.77 (-1.18%)
F   15.12 (+1.54%)
ACB   7.21 (-2.30%)
DIS   176.74 (-0.55%)
PFE   42.45 (-0.68%)
BA   226.39 (-0.04%)
AMC   37.19 (-2.49%)
S&P 500   4,391.34 (-0.19%)
DOW   34,746.25 (-0.03%)
QQQ   361.16 (-0.50%)
AAPL   142.90 (-0.27%)
MSFT   294.85 (+0.00%)
FB   330.05 (+0.25%)
GOOGL   2,795.71 (+0.40%)
TSLA   785.49 (-1.02%)
AMZN   3,288.62 (-0.42%)
NVDA   208.31 (-1.16%)
BABA   161.52 (+3.54%)
NIO   35.83 (-0.44%)
CGC   13.22 (-2.15%)
GE   104.72 (-0.75%)
MU   70.12 (-0.60%)
AMD   105.06 (-1.31%)
T   26.77 (-1.18%)
F   15.12 (+1.54%)
ACB   7.21 (-2.30%)
DIS   176.74 (-0.55%)
PFE   42.45 (-0.68%)
BA   226.39 (-0.04%)
AMC   37.19 (-2.49%)
S&P 500   4,391.34 (-0.19%)
DOW   34,746.25 (-0.03%)
QQQ   361.16 (-0.50%)
AAPL   142.90 (-0.27%)
MSFT   294.85 (+0.00%)
FB   330.05 (+0.25%)
GOOGL   2,795.71 (+0.40%)
TSLA   785.49 (-1.02%)
AMZN   3,288.62 (-0.42%)
NVDA   208.31 (-1.16%)
BABA   161.52 (+3.54%)
NIO   35.83 (-0.44%)
CGC   13.22 (-2.15%)
GE   104.72 (-0.75%)
MU   70.12 (-0.60%)
AMD   105.06 (-1.31%)
T   26.77 (-1.18%)
F   15.12 (+1.54%)
ACB   7.21 (-2.30%)
DIS   176.74 (-0.55%)
PFE   42.45 (-0.68%)
BA   226.39 (-0.04%)
AMC   37.19 (-2.49%)
S&P 500   4,391.34 (-0.19%)
DOW   34,746.25 (-0.03%)
QQQ   361.16 (-0.50%)
AAPL   142.90 (-0.27%)
MSFT   294.85 (+0.00%)
FB   330.05 (+0.25%)
GOOGL   2,795.71 (+0.40%)
TSLA   785.49 (-1.02%)
AMZN   3,288.62 (-0.42%)
NVDA   208.31 (-1.16%)
BABA   161.52 (+3.54%)
NIO   35.83 (-0.44%)
CGC   13.22 (-2.15%)
GE   104.72 (-0.75%)
MU   70.12 (-0.60%)
AMD   105.06 (-1.31%)
T   26.77 (-1.18%)
F   15.12 (+1.54%)
ACB   7.21 (-2.30%)
DIS   176.74 (-0.55%)
PFE   42.45 (-0.68%)
BA   226.39 (-0.04%)
AMC   37.19 (-2.49%)

IMF board says needs more time to weigh data-rigging details

Friday, October 8, 2021 | The Associated Press


In this Tuesday, May 18, 2021, file photo, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks at the end of the Financing of African Economies Summit, in Paris. The IMF says it needs more time to weigh its response to the alleged role of the agency's managing director in data-rigging at the World Bank when she was a top official there. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund says it needs more time to weigh its response to a law firm's findings that the agency’s managing director was involved in data-rigging at the World Bank when she was a top official there.

The fund's executive board met Friday to consider the results of an investigation that found that in 2018, World Bank employees were pressured to alter data affecting its business-climate rankings of China and other nations. At the time, current IMF head Kristalina Georgieva was a top official at the World Bank.

The allegations of data-rigging come from a review conducted by the WilmerHale law firm that found Georgieva pressured the bank’s economists to improve China’s ranking at a time when she and other bank officials were attempting to persuade China to support a boost in the World Bank’s funding resources.

Georgieva has denied any wrongdoing amid calls that she should resign from her position at the IMF.

The Washington-based IMF's board issued a short statement Friday saying that it had agreed to "request more clarifying details with a view to very soon concluding its consideration of the matter.”


7 Cyclical Stocks That Make Sense In a Volatile Market

Despite many predictions of an imminent, and possibly severe, market correction, 2021 has been a great year for investors. And that’s particularly true for investors who invested in cyclical stocks. This group of stocks was hit hard as the economy ground to a halt. This makes sense because cyclical stocks move in the direction of the broader economy.

But that’s also why, almost immediately, many of these stocks began to come back. And with the economy reopening, these stocks continue to show strength.

Cyclical stocks are commonly dividend into companies that manufacture durable goods, non-durable goods, or deliver services. At any given time, one or more of these sectors has outperformed others. But for the most part investors that bought into cyclical stocks continue to be rewarded.

In this presentation, we’ll take a look at seven cyclical stocks that are proving to be resilient even as the market continues to baffle even the most experienced investors.

View the "7 Cyclical Stocks That Make Sense In a Volatile Market".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.