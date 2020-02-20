IMF delegation holds talks on Lebanon's economic crisis













BEIRUT (AP) — A delegation from the International Monetary Fund began meetings in Lebanon on Thursday with the aim to provide advice on how to tackle the Mideast country's crippling economic and financial crisis, the worst since the 1975-90 civil war.

The IMF experts first held talks in the morning with Prime Minister Hassan Diab, who after the meeting headed to the presidential palace for a Cabinet session. The IMF delegation stayed on at the government headquarters for talks with Diab's advisers and left afterward without speaking to journalists.

The meetings come amid concerns that Lebanon might default for the first time on paying back due Eurobonds next month.

Earlier this week, IMF Spokesman Gerry Rice said that the team will listen to Lebanese officials' views on how they plan to face the country's economic difficulties and provide “broad technical advice” on policies to deal with the challenges facing the economy.

“Lebanon has not requested financial assistance from the IMF,” Rice said.

Lebanese Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni said in comments released by his office that the IMF delegation will discuss what advice it can give regarding a rescue plan that officials are preparing for the country.

Lebanon has been suffering from slow growth, high unemployment and decades of widespread corruption and mismanagement that have triggering nationwide protests against the political elite since mid-October.

The local currency has lost nearly 60% of its value on the black market. Lebanon also has a massive debt, standing at $87 billion — 150% more than the country's GDP. Amid a severe liquidity crunch, banks have imposed informal capital controls, limiting withdrawals to a few hundred dollars a month. The country's economy has depended heavily on the U.S. dollars since the country's 15-year civil war ended in 1990.

The chairman of the Association of Banks in Lebanon, Salim Sfeir, met Diab on Wednesday to discuss Eurobonds that are due in 2020 and are worth $2.5 billion.

The first to mature are Eurobonds worth $1.2 billion that mature on March 9. Lebanese officials have been discussing on whether to pay on time — as they have always done in the past — or default.

Also Wednesday, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri was quoted by a member of his parliamentary bloc as saying that “restructuring the debt is the best solution.”