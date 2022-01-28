IMF urges El Salvador to scale back its Bitcoin push

S&P 500   4,431.85 (+2.43%)
DOW   34,725.47 (+1.65%)
QQQ   351.80 (+3.14%)
AAPL   170.33 (+6.98%)
MSFT   308.26 (+2.81%)
FB   301.71 (+2.40%)
GOOGL   2,667.02 (+3.37%)
AMZN   2,879.56 (+3.11%)
TSLA   846.35 (+2.08%)
NVDA   228.40 (+4.08%)
BABA   115.23 (+3.08%)
NIO   20.90 (-0.99%)
AMD   105.24 (+2.57%)
CGC   7.27 (+6.13%)
MU   79.27 (+0.70%)
GE   92.10 (+2.45%)
T   25.21 (+4.52%)
F   19.54 (-0.05%)
DIS   138.63 (+2.37%)
AMC   15.06 (+3.72%)
PFE   54.33 (+1.80%)
ACB   3.91 (+3.17%)
BA   190.57 (+0.43%)
S&P 500   4,431.85 (+2.43%)
DOW   34,725.47 (+1.65%)
QQQ   351.80 (+3.14%)
AAPL   170.33 (+6.98%)
MSFT   308.26 (+2.81%)
FB   301.71 (+2.40%)
GOOGL   2,667.02 (+3.37%)
AMZN   2,879.56 (+3.11%)
TSLA   846.35 (+2.08%)
NVDA   228.40 (+4.08%)
BABA   115.23 (+3.08%)
NIO   20.90 (-0.99%)
AMD   105.24 (+2.57%)
CGC   7.27 (+6.13%)
MU   79.27 (+0.70%)
GE   92.10 (+2.45%)
T   25.21 (+4.52%)
F   19.54 (-0.05%)
DIS   138.63 (+2.37%)
AMC   15.06 (+3.72%)
PFE   54.33 (+1.80%)
ACB   3.91 (+3.17%)
BA   190.57 (+0.43%)
S&P 500   4,431.85 (+2.43%)
DOW   34,725.47 (+1.65%)
QQQ   351.80 (+3.14%)
AAPL   170.33 (+6.98%)
MSFT   308.26 (+2.81%)
FB   301.71 (+2.40%)
GOOGL   2,667.02 (+3.37%)
AMZN   2,879.56 (+3.11%)
TSLA   846.35 (+2.08%)
NVDA   228.40 (+4.08%)
BABA   115.23 (+3.08%)
NIO   20.90 (-0.99%)
AMD   105.24 (+2.57%)
CGC   7.27 (+6.13%)
MU   79.27 (+0.70%)
GE   92.10 (+2.45%)
T   25.21 (+4.52%)
F   19.54 (-0.05%)
DIS   138.63 (+2.37%)
AMC   15.06 (+3.72%)
PFE   54.33 (+1.80%)
ACB   3.91 (+3.17%)
BA   190.57 (+0.43%)
S&P 500   4,431.85 (+2.43%)
DOW   34,725.47 (+1.65%)
QQQ   351.80 (+3.14%)
AAPL   170.33 (+6.98%)
MSFT   308.26 (+2.81%)
FB   301.71 (+2.40%)
GOOGL   2,667.02 (+3.37%)
AMZN   2,879.56 (+3.11%)
TSLA   846.35 (+2.08%)
NVDA   228.40 (+4.08%)
BABA   115.23 (+3.08%)
NIO   20.90 (-0.99%)
AMD   105.24 (+2.57%)
CGC   7.27 (+6.13%)
MU   79.27 (+0.70%)
GE   92.10 (+2.45%)
T   25.21 (+4.52%)
F   19.54 (-0.05%)
DIS   138.63 (+2.37%)
AMC   15.06 (+3.72%)
PFE   54.33 (+1.80%)
ACB   3.91 (+3.17%)
BA   190.57 (+0.43%)

IMF urges El Salvador to scale back its Bitcoin push

Friday, January 28, 2022 | Claudia Torrens, Associated Press


"We accept Bitcoin" is announced at a barber shop in Santa Tecla, El Salvador, Sept. 4, 2021. The IMF urged the government of El Salvador on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 to eliminate Bitcoin as legal tender. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The International Monetary Fund said Friday that El Salvador should dissolve the $150 million trust fund it created when it made the cryptocurrency Bitcoin legal tender and return any of those unused funds to its treasury.

The recommendation was part of the international lender’s report on El Salvador’s economy and went beyond its statement earlier this week urging El Salvador to drop Bitcoin as legal tender.

The trust fund was intended to allow the automatic conversion of Bitcoin to U.S. dollars — El Salvador’s other currency — to encourage people wary of adopting the highly-volatile digital currency.

The IMF also recommended eliminating the offer of $30 as an incentive for people to start using the digital wallet “Chivo” and increasing regulation of the digital wallet to protect consumers. It suggested there could be benefits to the use of Chivo, but only using dollars, not Bitcoin.

“In the near-term the actual costs of implementing Chivo and operationalizing the Bitcoin law exceed potential benefits,” the report said.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but in recent days Bukele has been dismissive of the IMF’s recommendation’s concerning Bitcoin.

The IMF expressed concern over El Salvador’s growing exposure to Bitcoin’s volatility and urged greater transparency.

Government officials told the IMF that the launch of “Chivo” had significantly increased financial inclusion, drawing millions of people who previously lacked bank accounts into the financial system. They also spoke of the parallel tourism promotion targeting Bitcoin enthusiasts.

The government did not see a need to scale back the scope of its Bitcoin law, but agreed regulation could be strengthened, according to the report.

Bukele led the push to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar. El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly made the country the first to do so in June and the Bitcoin law went into effect in September.

“What we emphasize in the report is that having a digital wallet, that allows people to make digital means of payment and keep their savings there, especially in US dollars, can bring benefits to the economy as well as to growth but again, I’m emphasizing US dollar because Bitcoin have has bitcoin price is volatile,” Alina Carare, head of the IMF’s mission in El Salvador, said in a call with reporters Friday.

After nearly doubling in value late last year, Bitcoin has plunged.

El Salvador and the IMF have been negotiating $1.3 billion in lending for months. Carare did not say if the possible loan would be held back if El Salvador continued using Bitcoin as legal tender.

When asked, Carare said, “we continue to have a strong engagement with the government of El Salvador.”

__

AP writer Marcos Alemán in San Salvador, El Salvador contributed to this report.


7 Stocks That Can Withstand a Taper Tantrum

The stock market is stimulated like a child with a sugar high on Halloween night, and investors are enjoying the ride. It seems like nearly every sector continues to point in one direction. But seasoned investors know that the markets don’t move in the same direction all the time. And even long-term bulls admit that a correction may be coming.

One reason for this is that the Federal Reserve (i.e. “The Fed”) is “talking about, talking about” an end to its asset purchase program. If that talk turns into concrete action, then it would be almost a sure sign that interest rates will rise sooner than expected.

That combination is typically negative for equities, such as stocks. Yet, even if the Fed announces an earlier-than-expected tapering plan, there are stocks that will hold up well and even thrive. And that’s the focus of this presentation. We’re taking a looks at seven stocks that stand to benefit from a less accommodative monetary policy. Financial stocks are one group of stocks that will benefit from rising interest rates. And you should also consider stocks with a high return on equity (ROE).

ROE = Net Income/Shareholders’ Equity

Stocks with a high ROE are reinvesting cash at a high rate of return which can make them an ideal choice when that cash becomes more valuable.

View the "7 Stocks That Can Withstand a Taper Tantrum".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.