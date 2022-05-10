In drought-ravaged California, water use is up dramatically

A small stream runs through the dried, cracked earth of a former wetland near Tulelake, Calif., on June 9, 2021. Southern California's gigantic water supplier has taken the unprecedented step of requiring some 6 million people to cut their outdoor watering to one day a week as drought continues to plague the state. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard, File)
In this April 8, 2015, file photo, water runs off from a sprinkler in Mount Olympus, a neighborhood in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles. The city of Los Angeles is moving to require its nearly 4 million residents to reduce outdoor watering from three days a week to two as California's drought lengthens, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Water flies from a sprinkler watering a lawn, in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. California's water usage jumped nearly 19% in March during one of the driest months on record, state officials announced, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Sean de Guzman, manager of snow surveys and water supply for the California Department of Water Resources, plunges the snowpack measuring tube into a small patch of snow on the snow course as he conducts the fourth snow survey of the season at Phillips Station near Echo Summit, Calif., on Friday, April 1, 2022. California's water usage jumped nearly 19% in March during one of the driest months on record, state officials announced, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The statewide snowpack was at 27% of its historic average as of April 1. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli File)
FILE— Signs alert visitors to the severe drought in Mendocino, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. California's water usage jumped nearly 19% in March of 2022, during one of the driest months on record, state officials announced, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Visitors to the picturesque coastal town of Mendocino this summer might once again find signs announcing the need for water conservation. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's drought is worsening and yet residents used more water in March than any month since 2015, defying pleas for conservation from Gov. Gavin Newsom and other authorities, state officials announced Tuesday.
Water usage jumped nearly 19% in March compared to 2020, which was one of the driest months on record. Newsom last summer asked residents to voluntarily cut water use by 15% compared to 2020. He encouraged people to water their yards less often, run dishwashers less and install more efficient appliances.
The state's conservation rate gradually increased, aided by some intense fall and early winter storms that reduced water demand. But the first three months of 2022 have been some of the driest ever recorded. Water use increased slightly in January and February before exploding in March when compared to 2020 figures.
Since July, the state has cut its overall water use by just 3.7%.
Newsom responded to the news by pledging to spend an extra $26 million on water conservation programs, in addition to the $190 million he proposed in January. In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced residents and businesses would have to reduce outdoor landscape watering from three days per week to two. Irrigation makes up 35% of the city's water use.
A series of April storms have improved things slightly since March. Still, most of the state's reservoirs are well below their historic averages. Those reservoirs rely on melting snow to fill up for the dry summer months but the statewide snowpack was at just 27% of its historic average as of April 1.
.