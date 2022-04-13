In drought-stricken West, officials weigh emergency actions

S&P 500   4,446.59 (+1.12%)
DOW   34,564.59 (+1.01%)
QQQ   346.35 (+2.03%)
AAPL   170.40 (+1.63%)
MSFT   287.62 (+1.97%)
FB   214.99 (+0.40%)
GOOGL   2,597.88 (+1.71%)
AMZN   3,110.82 (+3.15%)
TSLA   1,022.37 (+3.59%)
NVDA   222.03 (+3.25%)
BABA   100.03 (+0.28%)
NIO   20.42 (+4.93%)
AMD   97.74 (+2.78%)
CGC   7.11 (+4.87%)
MU   72.38 (+0.58%)
T   19.42 (-0.72%)
GE   90.75 (+0.83%)
F   15.51 (+0.98%)
DIS   132.35 (+1.15%)
AMC   18.53 (+6.37%)
PFE   53.10 (-0.02%)
PYPL   105.17 (-2.85%)
BA   182.87 (+3.74%)
S&P 500   4,446.59 (+1.12%)
DOW   34,564.59 (+1.01%)
QQQ   346.35 (+2.03%)
AAPL   170.40 (+1.63%)
MSFT   287.62 (+1.97%)
FB   214.99 (+0.40%)
GOOGL   2,597.88 (+1.71%)
AMZN   3,110.82 (+3.15%)
TSLA   1,022.37 (+3.59%)
NVDA   222.03 (+3.25%)
BABA   100.03 (+0.28%)
NIO   20.42 (+4.93%)
AMD   97.74 (+2.78%)
CGC   7.11 (+4.87%)
MU   72.38 (+0.58%)
T   19.42 (-0.72%)
GE   90.75 (+0.83%)
F   15.51 (+0.98%)
DIS   132.35 (+1.15%)
AMC   18.53 (+6.37%)
PFE   53.10 (-0.02%)
PYPL   105.17 (-2.85%)
BA   182.87 (+3.74%)
S&P 500   4,446.59 (+1.12%)
DOW   34,564.59 (+1.01%)
QQQ   346.35 (+2.03%)
AAPL   170.40 (+1.63%)
MSFT   287.62 (+1.97%)
FB   214.99 (+0.40%)
GOOGL   2,597.88 (+1.71%)
AMZN   3,110.82 (+3.15%)
TSLA   1,022.37 (+3.59%)
NVDA   222.03 (+3.25%)
BABA   100.03 (+0.28%)
NIO   20.42 (+4.93%)
AMD   97.74 (+2.78%)
CGC   7.11 (+4.87%)
MU   72.38 (+0.58%)
T   19.42 (-0.72%)
GE   90.75 (+0.83%)
F   15.51 (+0.98%)
DIS   132.35 (+1.15%)
AMC   18.53 (+6.37%)
PFE   53.10 (-0.02%)
PYPL   105.17 (-2.85%)
BA   182.87 (+3.74%)
S&P 500   4,446.59 (+1.12%)
DOW   34,564.59 (+1.01%)
QQQ   346.35 (+2.03%)
AAPL   170.40 (+1.63%)
MSFT   287.62 (+1.97%)
FB   214.99 (+0.40%)
GOOGL   2,597.88 (+1.71%)
AMZN   3,110.82 (+3.15%)
TSLA   1,022.37 (+3.59%)
NVDA   222.03 (+3.25%)
BABA   100.03 (+0.28%)
NIO   20.42 (+4.93%)
AMD   97.74 (+2.78%)
CGC   7.11 (+4.87%)
MU   72.38 (+0.58%)
T   19.42 (-0.72%)
GE   90.75 (+0.83%)
F   15.51 (+0.98%)
DIS   132.35 (+1.15%)
AMC   18.53 (+6.37%)
PFE   53.10 (-0.02%)
PYPL   105.17 (-2.85%)
BA   182.87 (+3.74%)

In drought-stricken West, officials weigh emergency actions

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 | Felicia Fonseca, Associated Press


An aerial view of Lake Powell on the Colorado River along the Arizona-Utah border on Sept. 11, 2019. A dam holds back Lake Powell, one of the largest man-made reservoirs in the country. Federal officials sent seven western states a letter this week warning them that they're considering cutting the amount of water that flows through the Colorado River to the Southwest to maintain Lake Powell and prevent it from shrinking to a point at which Glen Canyon Dam could no longer produce hydropower. Consideration of what would be an unprecedented move comes sooner than water officials expected as they reckon with the effects drought and climate change have on their urban and agricultural customers. (AP Photo/John Antczak, FIle )

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Federal officials say it may be necessary to reduce water deliveries to users on the Colorado River to prevent the shutdown of a huge dam that supplies hydropower to some 5 million customers across the U.S. West.

Officials had hoped snowmelt would buoy Lake Powell on the Arizona-Utah border to ensure its dam could continue to supply power. But snow is already melting, and hotter-than-normal temperatures and prolonged drought are further shrinking the lake.

The Interior Department has proposed holding back water in the lake to maintain Glen Canyon Dam's ability to generate electricity amid what it said were the driest conditions in the region in more than 1,200 years.

“The best available science indicates that the effects of climate change will continue to adversely impact the basin,” Tanya Trujillo, the Interior’s assistant secretary for water and science wrote to seven states in the basin Friday.

Trujillo asked for feedback on the proposal to keep 480,000 acre-feet of water in Lake Powell — enough water to serve about 1 million U.S. households. She stressed that operating the dam below 3,490 feet (1,063 meters), considered its minimum power pool, is uncharted territory and would lead to even more uncertainty for the western electrical grid and water deliveries to states and Mexico downstream.

In the Colorado River basin, Glen Canyon Dam is the mammoth of power production, delivering electricity to about 5 million customers in seven states — Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. As Lake Powell falls, the dam becomes less efficient. At 3,490 feet, it can’t produce power.

If levels were to fall below that mark, the 7,500 residents in the city at the lake, Page, and the adjacent Navajo community of LeChee would have no access to drinking water.

The Pacific Northwest, and the Rio Grande Valley in New Mexico and Texas are facing similar strains on water supplies.


Lake Powell fell below 3,525 feet (1,075 meters) for the first time ever last month, a level that concerned worried water managers. Federal data shows it will dip even further, in the most probable scenario, before rebounding above the level next spring.

If power production ceases at Glen Canyon Dam, customers that include cities, rural electric cooperatives and tribal utilities would be forced to seek more expensive options. The loss also would complicate western grid operations since hydropower is a relatively flexible renewable energy source that can be easily turned up or down, experts say.

“We’re in crisis management, and health and human safety issues, including production of hydropower, are taking precedence,” said Jack Schmidt, director of the center for Colorado River Studies at Utah State University. “Concepts like, ‘Are we going to get our water back’ just may not even be relevant anymore.”

The potential impacts to lower basin states that could see their water supplies reduced — California, Nevada and Arizona — aren't yet known. But the Interior's move is a display of the wide-ranging functions of Lake Powell and Glen Canyon Dam, and the need to quickly pivot to confront climate change.

Lake Powell serves as the barometer for the river’s health in the upper basin, and Lake Mead has that job in the lower basin. Both were last full in the year 2000 but have declined to one-fourth and one-third of their capacity, respectively, as drought tightened its grip on the region.

Water managers in the basin states — Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming, New Mexico and Colorado — are evaluating the proposal. The Interior Department has set an April 22 deadline for feedback.

___

Associated Press writers Sam Metz in Salt Lake City contributed to this report.


7 Trucking Stocks That Are About to Go On a Roll

Americans are facing a historic supply chain crisis. The solutions are simple on the one hand and maddeningly complex on the other. And no industry embodies that complexity more than the trucking industry. Just getting the barges unloaded will not be enough. Those goods have to be transported to a final destination.

For that, we’re going to need trucks. And those trucks will need drivers. According to the American Trucking Association (ATA), approximately 70% of consumer goods in the United States are transported by trucks. However, for a variety of reasons, the industry faces a shortage of qualified drivers.

How extreme is that shortage? The ATA estimates that the shortage of qualified truck drivers sits at over 50,000 and continues to grow. In fact, it suggests that over 900,000 drivers are needed and there simply are not enough qualified drivers to meet that demand.

We’re not going to see one million new drivers on the road by the end of the year. And even if we did, trucking companies will be a beneficiary as the industry rises to meet this moment. This also means that investors should be eyeing trucking stocks. And that’s why we’ve prepared this special presentation which identifies seven trucking stocks that are excellent opportunities at this time.

View the "7 Trucking Stocks That Are About to Go On a Roll".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.