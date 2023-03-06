S&P 500   4,073.01 (+0.68%)
DOW   33,519.02 (+0.38%)
QQQ   302.82 (+1.05%)
AAPL   155.02 (+2.64%)
MSFT   258.91 (+1.42%)
META   188.48 (+1.74%)
GOOGL   95.28 (+1.74%)
AMZN   95.69 (+0.83%)
TSLA   195.91 (-0.95%)
NVDA   240.70 (+0.75%)
NIO   9.59 (+0.21%)
BABA   90.99 (+1.44%)
AMD   82.63 (+1.36%)
T   18.84 (+0.16%)
F   13.17 (+0.69%)
MU   58.16 (+2.43%)
CGC   2.29 (+0.44%)
GE   87.70 (+1.53%)
DIS   102.44 (+1.29%)
AMC   6.68 (+1.52%)
PFE   41.06 (-0.22%)
PYPL   77.44 (+1.51%)
NFLX   322.09 (+2.19%)
In "junk fee" fight, US details airline family seating rules

Mon., March 6, 2023 | The Associated Press

Passengers wait in a security line at Denver International Airport on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. A brutal winter storm knocked out power in California, closed interstate highways from Arizona to Wyoming and prompted more than 1,500 U.S. flight cancellations. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
The Transportation Department is rolling out a “dashboard” to let travelers see at a glance which airlines help families with young children sit together at no extra cost.The move announced Monday comes as the department works on regulations to prevent families from being separated on planes.It’s the latest salvo in the Biden administration’s efforts to clamp down on what it calls “ junk fees ” and put pressure on airlines to improve service.The dashboard rewards airlines with a green check if they guarantee that an adult family member can sit next to their young children if seats are available. On Monday, only three of the 10 U.S. airlines listed on the website received a green check: Alaska, American and Frontier. The site also includes links to each airline's family-seating policy.

