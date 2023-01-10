QQQ   271.87 (+0.49%)
AAPL   129.89 (-0.20%)
MSFT   227.88 (+0.33%)
META   133.00 (+2.73%)
GOOGL   88.04 (+0.02%)
AMZN   89.36 (+2.29%)
TSLA   116.98 (-2.33%)
NVDA   157.74 (+0.93%)
NIO   11.11 (+3.25%)
BABA   114.69 (+3.48%)
AMD   67.72 (+0.71%)
T   19.39 (+1.84%)
MU   56.43 (+0.12%)
F   12.82 (+1.02%)
CGC   2.41 (+0.84%)
GE   74.63 (+2.70%)
DIS   95.14 (+0.39%)
AMC   4.03 (+2.54%)
PFE   47.39 (-2.07%)
PYPL   77.77 (+0.90%)
NFLX   328.16 (+4.12%)
In-N-Out Burger expanding east of Texas, 1st stop Tennessee

Tue., January 10, 2023 | The Associated Press

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — In-N-Out Burger announced Tuesday that it plans to open a corporate office in Tennessee and restaurants in and around Nashville by 2026, marking the company’s first expansion east of Texas.

Gov. Bill Lee joined In-N-Out Burger Owner and President Lynsi Snyder along with other government and company officials in announcing plans for an office to be built in Franklin, a suburb south of the Nashville metro area.

Construction on the 100,000-square-foot (9,300-square-meter) office building is expected to begin by late 2024 and conclude by 2026. The eastern territory office will support business functions ranging from operations management to information technology.

Founded in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder as California’s first “drive-thru” hamburger stand, In-N-Out is still owned and operated by the Snyder family. Its corporate offices are in Irvine and Baldwin Park, California, and there are currently 385 locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado.

Lynsi Snyder, granddaughter of Harry and Esther Snyder, hinted that the Tennessee expansion will result in future restaurant openings in other states as well.

“Knowing that we’ll be delivering from our warehouse in Texas, we have mentioned, we haven’t named any one -- there’s a path there that might cross a few other states,” Lynsi Snyder said. “So, don’t worry, there are others that will be included in this plan eventually.”

State economic development officials say the Tennessee project will create 277 jobs in Williamson County, where Franklin is located.

