India launches 5G services, Modi calls it step in new era

S&P 500   3,585.62
DOW   28,725.51
QQQ   267.26
As a Black Woman in Business for 2 Decades, Here's How I've Learned to Navigate Microaggressions and Racism in Networking
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You 
Global stocks mixed after Eurozone inflation rises
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/30/2022
S&P 500   3,585.62
DOW   28,725.51
QQQ   267.26
As a Black Woman in Business for 2 Decades, Here's How I've Learned to Navigate Microaggressions and Racism in Networking
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You 
Global stocks mixed after Eurozone inflation rises
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/30/2022
S&P 500   3,585.62
DOW   28,725.51
QQQ   267.26
As a Black Woman in Business for 2 Decades, Here's How I've Learned to Navigate Microaggressions and Racism in Networking
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You 
Global stocks mixed after Eurozone inflation rises
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/30/2022
S&P 500   3,585.62
DOW   28,725.51
QQQ   267.26
As a Black Woman in Business for 2 Decades, Here's How I've Learned to Navigate Microaggressions and Racism in Networking
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You 
Global stocks mixed after Eurozone inflation rises
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/30/2022

India launches 5G services, Modi calls it step in new era

Sat., October 1, 2022 | The Associated Press

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the launch of 5G services in India, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Modi launched the much-awaited services that aim to provide seamless coverage, high data rate, less delay in internet connectivity and highly reliable communications in presence of India’s telecom leaders in New Delhi, calling it a “step towards the new era.” (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India on Saturday, calling it a “step towards the new era.”

The launch in select cities will cover the entire country over the next couple of years, a government statement said.

Modi launched the much-awaited services that aim to provide seamless coverage, high data rate, less delay in internet connectivity and highly reliable communications in presence of India’s telecom leaders in New Delhi.

“This event will be etched in history,” Modi said at the launch. He said it was a “step towards the new era in the country” and “the beginning of infinite opportunities.”

Bharti Airtel is rolling out its 5G services in eight cities on Saturday and has set March 2024 as the deadline for countrywide coverage for as many as 5,000 towns.

Reliance Jio telecom company plans to start from four metropolitan areas in October and hopes to reach most cities and towns in 18 months.

The government said that the cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is expected to reach $450 billion by 2035.

Research agency OMDIA projects that with 369 million 5G subscriptions — over half the total global 5G subscriptions currently — India will be just behind China and the U.S. in world rankings by 2026. India would have ousted Japan from the third spot with 147 million customers, according to Business Standard newspaper.

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

Axel Merk, President and CIO of Merk Investments has three very different stocks he frames within the current market and economic conditions.

Listen Now to Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.