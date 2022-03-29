S&P 500   4,575.52
DOW   34,955.89
QQQ   364.91
The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
Tesla seeks 2nd stock split in less than 2 years
Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Biden's budget plan: Higher taxes on rich, lower deficits
Germany: G7 rejects Russia's demand to pay for gas in rubles
Shanghai starts China's biggest COVID-19 lockdown in 2 years
S&P 500   4,575.52
DOW   34,955.89
QQQ   364.91
The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
Tesla seeks 2nd stock split in less than 2 years
Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Biden's budget plan: Higher taxes on rich, lower deficits
Germany: G7 rejects Russia's demand to pay for gas in rubles
Shanghai starts China's biggest COVID-19 lockdown in 2 years
S&P 500   4,575.52
DOW   34,955.89
QQQ   364.91
The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
Tesla seeks 2nd stock split in less than 2 years
Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Biden's budget plan: Higher taxes on rich, lower deficits
Germany: G7 rejects Russia's demand to pay for gas in rubles
Shanghai starts China's biggest COVID-19 lockdown in 2 years
S&P 500   4,575.52
DOW   34,955.89
QQQ   364.91
The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
Tesla seeks 2nd stock split in less than 2 years
Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Biden's budget plan: Higher taxes on rich, lower deficits
Germany: G7 rejects Russia's demand to pay for gas in rubles
Shanghai starts China's biggest COVID-19 lockdown in 2 years

India plans power project in Sri Lanka after China's shelved

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 | Krishan Francis, Associated Press


Foreign Ministers of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) countries, from left to right, Nepal's Narayan Khadka, India's Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Don Pramudwinai of Thailand, Gamini Lakshman Peiris of Sri Lanka, A.K. Abdul Momen of Bangladesh, Tandi Dorji of Bhutan and Myanmar's Wunna Maung Lwin pose for a photograph during their meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — India has signed an agreement to set up hybrid power projects on northern Sri Lankan islands in a deal seen as a strategic victory in its competition with China for influence in the Indian Ocean.

India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who is in Colombo for bilateral meetings, witnessed the signing, along with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Gamini Peiris, the Indian embassy said late Monday.

In December, China announced its own project to build power plants on three Sri Lankan islands was suspended due to security concerns involving a “third party.”

An Indian official said he couldn’t confirm if the plants in the new agreement are to be built on the same islands earmarked for the Chinese project. The power source and other details on the projects weren't available.

India considers Sri Lanka, just across the narrow Palk Strait off India's southeastern coast, to be in it sphere of influence, while the island nation in the middle of a key sea route connecting the east and west, also is important to China’s ambitious “One Belt One Road” global infrastructure initiative.

“It is kind of substantial victory for India,” said Lynn Ockersz a senior journalist and foreign relations analyst in Sri Lanka.

“Overall it will be in a great position to influence Sri Lanka when it comes to policy issues affecting India,” he said.

Had the Chinese power plant project been realized, it would have placed China next to India’s southern coast. India and China already have running border disputes in other regions.

Jaishankar is also taking part in the BIMSTEC summit, a meeting of Bay of Bengal nations Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand for economic cooperation.

The other agreements India signed include providing a maritime rescue coordination center and building fisheries harbors in Sri Lanka.

The agreements come amid Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis in recent memory with shortages of medicine, fuel, and milk power and daily power outages lasting for hours.

Sri Lanka has approached both India and China for help. India provided a $1 billion credit line to buy essentials following a previous $500 billion to buy fuel. China is considering a request for a $2.5 billion economic assistance from Sri Lanka.

Infrastructure projects that were built on Chinese loans but don't make money are blamed for its debt crisis. Sri Lanka's foreign reserves are dwindling but it has to repay $7 billion in foreign debts this year.

China has been non-committal to a request for debt restructuring.

Beijing has invested billions of dollars in building a sea port, airport, roads and a port city on reclaimed land near Colombo harbor which Sri Lanka’s government aims to develop into a financial city.

Sri Lanka’s government previously scrapped a plan to allow China outright ownership to land on the Colombo Port City and gave 62 hectares (153 acres) on a 99-year lease.


7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Offset the Effects of Inflation

There’s no getting around it. Inflation is going to be an unwelcome guest at our holiday gatherings this year. Estimates say this will be the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in years. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 6.2% in October. That was the biggest surge in 30 years.

But the latest inflation data only confirmed what investors already knew. At least the ones that put gas in their cars or buy groceries. And yet, Washington continues to advocate even more spending. The latest “skinny” infrastructure bill will still pump over $1 trillion (that’s trillion with a “T”) into the economy. Even economists who would usually be favorably disposed to the current administration acknowledge that this will only cause inflation to increase.

That means it’s a good time to consider investing in precious metals which are considered to be safe-haven assets and a hedge against inflation. But that’s not the only reason to consider precious metals. You can also get some nice growth. Gold, for example, is up more than 300% in the past 15 years. And we would certainly advocate that you consider owning a bit of physical metals if you can.

However, buying precious metals stocks gives you exposure to many mining companies. As the spot price for the metals rises, it becomes more profitable for these companies to run their mining operations.

View the "7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Offset the Effects of Inflation".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.