India raids second Chinese mobile company this month

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,802.05 (-0.44%)
DOW   30,787.79 (-0.62%)
QQQ   285.00 (-0.43%)
AAPL   145.03 (-0.57%)
MSFT   249.85 (-1.51%)
META   163.24 (-0.02%)
GOOGL   2,252.59 (-1.22%)
AMZN   110.35 (+1.03%)
TSLA   714.73 (+2.22%)
NVDA   151.26 (+0.29%)
NIO   21.36 (+2.35%)
BABA   109.13 (-0.07%)
AMD   77.94 (+2.07%)
MU   58.64 (-0.91%)
CGC   2.20 (-3.93%)
T   20.38 (-1.07%)
GE   62.20 (-1.30%)
F   11.39 (-1.47%)
DIS   92.04 (-1.67%)
AMC   15.39 (-1.35%)
PFE   51.80 (-0.46%)
PYPL   71.14 (-0.41%)
NFLX   171.89 (-1.47%)
S&P 500   3,802.05 (-0.44%)
DOW   30,787.79 (-0.62%)
QQQ   285.00 (-0.43%)
AAPL   145.03 (-0.57%)
MSFT   249.85 (-1.51%)
META   163.24 (-0.02%)
GOOGL   2,252.59 (-1.22%)
AMZN   110.35 (+1.03%)
TSLA   714.73 (+2.22%)
NVDA   151.26 (+0.29%)
NIO   21.36 (+2.35%)
BABA   109.13 (-0.07%)
AMD   77.94 (+2.07%)
MU   58.64 (-0.91%)
CGC   2.20 (-3.93%)
T   20.38 (-1.07%)
GE   62.20 (-1.30%)
F   11.39 (-1.47%)
DIS   92.04 (-1.67%)
AMC   15.39 (-1.35%)
PFE   51.80 (-0.46%)
PYPL   71.14 (-0.41%)
NFLX   171.89 (-1.47%)
S&P 500   3,802.05 (-0.44%)
DOW   30,787.79 (-0.62%)
QQQ   285.00 (-0.43%)
AAPL   145.03 (-0.57%)
MSFT   249.85 (-1.51%)
META   163.24 (-0.02%)
GOOGL   2,252.59 (-1.22%)
AMZN   110.35 (+1.03%)
TSLA   714.73 (+2.22%)
NVDA   151.26 (+0.29%)
NIO   21.36 (+2.35%)
BABA   109.13 (-0.07%)
AMD   77.94 (+2.07%)
MU   58.64 (-0.91%)
CGC   2.20 (-3.93%)
T   20.38 (-1.07%)
GE   62.20 (-1.30%)
F   11.39 (-1.47%)
DIS   92.04 (-1.67%)
AMC   15.39 (-1.35%)
PFE   51.80 (-0.46%)
PYPL   71.14 (-0.41%)
NFLX   171.89 (-1.47%)
S&P 500   3,802.05 (-0.44%)
DOW   30,787.79 (-0.62%)
QQQ   285.00 (-0.43%)
AAPL   145.03 (-0.57%)
MSFT   249.85 (-1.51%)
META   163.24 (-0.02%)
GOOGL   2,252.59 (-1.22%)
AMZN   110.35 (+1.03%)
TSLA   714.73 (+2.22%)
NVDA   151.26 (+0.29%)
NIO   21.36 (+2.35%)
BABA   109.13 (-0.07%)
AMD   77.94 (+2.07%)
MU   58.64 (-0.91%)
CGC   2.20 (-3.93%)
T   20.38 (-1.07%)
GE   62.20 (-1.30%)
F   11.39 (-1.47%)
DIS   92.04 (-1.67%)
AMC   15.39 (-1.35%)
PFE   51.80 (-0.46%)
PYPL   71.14 (-0.41%)
NFLX   171.89 (-1.47%)

India raids second Chinese mobile company this month

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 | Ashok Sharma, Associated Press


FILE- A man speaks on his mobile phone in front of a shop selling Oppo phones in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Indian investigators have raided an Indian subsidiary of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, accusing it of evading customs duties totaling 43.9 billion rupees ($551 million), the government said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian investigators have raided an Indian subsidiary of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, accusing it of evading customs duties totaling 43.9 billion rupees ($551 million), the government said Wednesday.

The Enforcement Directorate, India's financial crime investigation agency, said it sent a notice to the company seeking recovery of the money.

Oppo India, a subsidiary of China’s Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd, is the second Chinese mobile company to be searched by the directorate this month.

The actions underscore the tough scrutiny of Chinese companies following a Himalayan border standoff between the armies of the two nuclear-armed neighbors that began in 2020. Twenty Indian and four Chinese soldiers have been killed in the standoff.

Citing security concerns, India has also banned more than 300 Chinese mobile apps and has tightened rules on Chinese investment in India.

Oppo India is engaged in manufacturing, assembling, wholesaling and distributing mobile handsets and accessories in India.

In a statement, the directorate accused Oppo India of using ineligible duty exemptions totaling 2.9 billion rupees ($377 million) and improperly accounting for royalty and license fees. It said a large amount of money had been remitted to China to avoid payment of taxes in India.

A spokesperson for Oppo India could not immediately be reached for comment. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said in Beijing earlier this month that the Chinese government requires Chinese businesses doing business abroad to abide by local laws and regulations and supports the companies’ efforts to safeguard their rights and interests.

“We hope India will conduct investigations and law enforcement in accordance with the law, and provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises’ investment and operation in India,” Zhao said.


Indian investigators said last Thursday they searched dozens of offices of Chinese-owned Vivo Mobile India Private Limited as part of an investigation focusing on allegations of money laundering by the smartphone maker.

India’s Enforcement Directorate said it seized 119 bank accounts with 4.65 billion rupees ($58.76 million), 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of gold bars and 7.3 million rupees ($92,405) in cash during the raids of the company owned by China’s BBK Electronics.


7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022

The end of 2021 and the initial trading days of 2022 have been rough for tech stocks. The prospect of multiple interest rate hikes has investors fleeing to risk-off assets, including stocks. And that means some of the biggest tech stocks may have further to fall.

But for growth investors, tech remains the sector to be in. Some appealing stocks have dropped 50% or more from their 2021 highs. That means it’s inevitable that some savvy buyers will be moving in to buy their favorite names at a discounted price.

However, price doesn’t always equal value. Some stocks have sold off and may never recover their previous level. Those are tough lessons for investors to learn.

However, in this presentation, we’re looking at seven tech stocks that have a strong business case to support a recovery even as other tech stocks may struggle. We think all these stocks are strong buying candidates. However, we encourage you to do your due diligence to decide when the price is right for you.



View the "7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIgnore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

Today Kate chats with Peter Tanous, investment advisor and author of “The Pure Equity Plus Plan: Your Path To A Multi-Million Dollar Retirement.” Peter offers a perspective that’s quite different from the typical advisor’s view of broad international diversification.

Listen Now to Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.