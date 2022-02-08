India summons S. Korean envoy over Facebook post on Kashmir

NEW DELHI (AP) — India's Ministry of External Affairs has summoned South Korea’s ambassador to protest against a social media post about disputed Kashmir by Hyundai Motor’s partner in Pakistan, an official said Tuesday.

The envoy was called to the ministry on Monday, spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. He said the ambassador was told the “offending” Facebook post "concerned India’s territorial integrity on which there could be no compromise.”

Hyundai, a South Korean automobile manufacturer, is facing a severe backlash in India after its partner in Pakistan commemorated on Facebook what it called “the sacrifices of Kashmiris struggling for self-determination.” The post was made by Pakistan’s Nishat Group, the country's largest business conglomerate, on Saturday, when Pakistan marked its annual Day of Solidarity with Kashmir.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, which both claim the region in its entirety. India accuses Pakistan of supporting armed rebels who want to unite the region, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country. Islamabad denies the accusation and says it only provides diplomatic and moral support for the Kashmiri people.

Bagchi said in a statement that the foreign ministers of India and South Korea also spoke over the phone, and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said he “regretted the offense caused to the people and government of India by the social media post.”

The backlash in India was mostly felt on social media, particularly Twitter, where people demanded an apology from the company and called for a boycott.

Hyundai Motor India issued a statement on Tuesday calling the post by its Pakistan partner “unsolicited” and “offending.”

“It is clearly against Hyundai Motor’s policy that the independently owned distributor in Pakistan made unauthorized Kashmir-related social media posts from their own accounts,” the company said.

Hyundai is the second-largest car seller in India after Maruti Suzuki, which is owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp.

Inflation has gone from a transitory problem that would take care of itself to an existential threat that is moving the Federal Reserve to take swift, aggressive action. In January 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation in the United States was at its highest level since 1982.

And the market is reacting predictably with what appears to be a shift from risk-on to risk-off assets. This is having a negative effect on many stocks, particularly in the tech sector, that are no longer justifying their extended valuations.

But investors are also seeing a drop in cryptocurrency prices and other speculative assets. This may be a short-term phenomenon, but if you’re an investor looking at how to make money in 2022; it’s time to get a little defensive. But playing defense doesn’t mean accepting mediocre growth. It simply means moving into stocks and sectors that are likely to benefit from high inflation and rising interest rates.

That’s the focus of this special presentation. We invite you to consider these seven risk-off stocks that look like strong candidates to increase in value even as inflation remains high.