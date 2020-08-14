India to invest $1.46 trillion to lift virus-hit economy

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort monument on Independence Day in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
People dressed in the colors of the Indian national flag listens to Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort monument on Independence Day in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra salutes the national flag flying from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort monument on Independence Day in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Security personnel wearing face masks wait for the start of the Independence Day ceremony on the ramparts of the landmark Red fort monument in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. India’s coronavirus death toll overtook Britain's to become the fourth-highest in the world with another single-day record increase in cases Friday. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A sniffer dog inspects the area before the start of the Independence Day ceremony on the ramparts of the landmark Red fort monument in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A man dressed in protective suit checks the body temperature of attendees before the start of the Independence Day ceremony on the ramparts of the landmark Red fort monument in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. India’s coronavirus death toll overtook Britain's to become the fourth-highest in the world with another single-day record increase in cases Friday. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
People wearing face masks and dressed in the colors of the national flag wait for the start of the Independence Day ceremony on the ramparts of the landmark Red fort monument in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. India’s coronavirus death toll overtook Britain's to become the fourth-highest in the world with another single-day record increase in cases Friday. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s prime minister said Saturday his country has done well in containing the coronavirus pandemic and announced $1.46 trillion infrastructure projects to boost the sagging economy.
The key lesson India learnt from the pandemic is to become self-reliant in manufacturing and developing itself as a key supply chain destination for international companies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
"The coronavirus epidemic is a big crisis, but it can’t stall India’s economic progress,’’ Modi said in a speech from New Delhi’s 17th century Mughal-era Red Fort to mark 74 years of the country's independence from British rule. He wore an orange and white turban with a long scarf around his neck.
He also said that three vaccines are in different phases of testing in India and it will start mass production as soon as it got a green light from scientists. "Detailed plans are in place for large-scale production of corona vaccine and making it available to every Indian," he said.
India’s coronavirus death toll overtook Britain’s this week to become the fourth-highest in the world as the country reported over 2.5 million confirmed cases, just behind the U.S. and Brazil.
Modi also announced a national digital heath plan under which every Indian will get an identity card containing all health-related information.
The celebrations were curtailed on Saturday because of the pandemic, with invitations going only to 4,000 guests instead of normal 20,000, media reports said.
The International Monetary Fund projected a contraction of 4.5% for the Indian economy in 2020, a “historic low,” but said the country is expected to bounce back in 2021.
Modi said the government has identified 7,000 infrastructure projects to offset the economic impact of the pandemic.
“Infrastructure will not be created in silos anymore. All infrastructure has to be comprehensive, integrated and linked to each other. Multi-modal connectivity infrastructure is the way forward,” he said.
He said that India saw a record 18% jump in foreign direct investment in the past year, a signal that the international companies are looking at the country.
Modi didn’t refer to China directly, but India is trying to capitalize on its rival's rising production costs and deteriorating ties with the United States and European nations to become a replacement home for large multinationals.
Referring to border tensions with China in the Ladakh area, he said Indian forces had given a befitting response in the mountainous region where thousands of soldiers from the two countries remain in a tense standoff since May. India said 20 of its troops died in hand combat with Chinese troops on June 15.
"Whether it’s terrorism or expansionism, India is fighting the challenges bravely," Modi said in apparent references to threats from neighboring Pakistan and China.
