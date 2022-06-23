×
S&P 500   3,759.89
DOW   30,483.13
QQQ   280.67
Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond 
Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
The Rebound In Winnabego Is On 
Sri Lanka PM says economy 'has collapsed,' unable to buy oil
S&P 500   3,759.89
DOW   30,483.13
QQQ   280.67
Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond 
Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
The Rebound In Winnabego Is On 
Sri Lanka PM says economy 'has collapsed,' unable to buy oil
S&P 500   3,759.89
DOW   30,483.13
QQQ   280.67
Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond 
Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
The Rebound In Winnabego Is On 
Sri Lanka PM says economy 'has collapsed,' unable to buy oil
S&P 500   3,759.89
DOW   30,483.13
QQQ   280.67
Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond 
Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
The Rebound In Winnabego Is On 
Sri Lanka PM says economy 'has collapsed,' unable to buy oil

Indian officials in Sri Lanka for talks on ailing economy

Thursday, June 23, 2022 | Krishan Francis And Bharatha Mallawarachi, Associated Press


FILE- Sri Lankan auto rickshaw drivers queue up to buy petrol near a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 13, 2022. Sri Lankans are facing a severe economic crisis that has ravaged household budgets amid high inflation. Staple foods are in short supply, along with medicines.(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File)

Senior Indian officials began talks Thursday with Sri Lankan leaders on economic assistance, a day after Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe announced the country’s economy had “collapsed.”

Sri Lankans have endured months of shortages of food, fuel and other necessities due to the country’s dwindling foreign exchange reserves and mounting debt, worsened by the pandemic and other longer term troubles.

India’s foreign secretary and the chief government economic adviser met with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe and were later scheduled to meet other top officials.

Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the delegation said India was ready to help Sri Lanka achieve a “quick economic recovery through promoting investments, connectivity and strengthening economic linkages.” There was no immediate comment from the Sri Lankan side.

Wickremesinghe's gloomy comments to Parliament on Wednesday appeared aimed at fending off criticism over a deteriorating situation long in the making. Economists and other Sri Lankans said they were hoping the government would find ways to revive the economy.

“What the prime minister should do is not to make announcements. He has to come up with a plan to reactivate the system,” said W.A Wijewardena, an economist and former deputy governor of Sri Lanka’s Central Bank.

Ordinary Sri Lankans have grown disillusioned as they skimp on meals and go without other necessities, seeing their quality of life crumble due to forces beyond their control.

At midnight Wednesday, retired government employee Dharmasena Perera leaned on his motorbike at a fuel station on the outskirts of the capital Colombo, trying to catch some sleep after spending nearly 15 hours waiting in line to buy fuel. He said he joined the line at 6 in the morning and went without lunch and dinner. At midnight, he was still waiting for his turn.


“He (the PM) always says things are getting bad and difficult. It seems he also does not have solutions,” Perera said.

At another fuel station in Gampaha, a town about 30 kilometers (18 miles) northeast of Colombo, salesman Nuwan Pradeep likewise said people were well enough aware of the crisis, but the government appeared to have no solutions.

“There is no point in just explaining the same problem to us all the time,” said Pradeep.

India has supported Sri Lanka with a $4 billion credit line to help it buy fuel and other essentials.

Sri Lanka also is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund on a bailout after it stopped payments on its debts.

___

Associated Press writer Sheikh Saaliq in New Delhi, India contributed to this report.


7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register

Despite record-high inflation, supply chain disruption, and increased cost pressures due to rising wages, the retail sector has been one of the better performers in 2022. At this time, many retailers have been easy to pass along their costs to consumers.

The question is how long can that last? Investors will get their first clue when the March 2022 Advance Monthly Retail Report is released on April 14, 2022. However, if you're looking to invest in the sector, it's important to widen your lens. Retail sales slowed sharply in February as opposed to January. However, this is a time when investors have to dive into the report. While some categories are struggling, other categories are outperforming the sector and may continue to do so.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven retail stocks that have been solid performers thus far in 2022 and have a solid outlook for the remainder of the year.



View the "7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.