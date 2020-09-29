Indiana casino executive charged in illegal campaign scheme

In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, John Keeler, Vice President and General Counsel for Spectacle Entertainment, addresses the members of the Indiana Gaming Commission in Indianapolis. Keeler has been indicted Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, on federal charges of illegally funneling campaign contributions to a former state lawmaker's unsuccessful congressional campaign. (Doug McSchooler/Chicago Tribune via AP, File)
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A top executive of an Indiana casino company that is building a new $400 million casino in Gary has been indicted on federal charges of illegally funneling campaign contributions to a former state lawmaker’s unsuccessful congressional campaign, officials announced Tuesday.
The federal indictment charges Spectacle Entertainment vice president John Keeler and former Republican Sen. Brent Waltz, of Greenwood, with taking part in a scheme to direct more than $25,000 in illegal corporate contributions through straw donors to Waltz’s 2016 campaign.
Keeler was then an executive of Centaur Gaming, which sold Indiana’s two horse track casinos in Anderson and Shelbyville to Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment Corp. in 2018 for $1.7 billion. He was part of a group that formed Spectacle to buy the Gary casino operation along Lake Michigan and lobbied state legislators last year to allow its move to a more lucrative on-land location.
Messages seeking comment were left for Keeler and at a phone number previously listed for Waltz, who was a state lawmaker for 12 years before giving up his seat for the congressional run.
Indianapolis-based Spectacle said in a statement that Keeler has taken administrative leave.
“It is important to remember that Mr. Keeler is presumed innocent of all charges,” the statement said. “Spectacle Entertainment will have no further comment at this time.”
The Indiana Gaming Commission this spring forced Keeler and fellow Spectacle executive Rod Ratcliff to give up their ownership stake in a planned new Terre Haute casino after a political consultant pleaded guilty in Virginia in January. The consultant had admitted to arranging for several people write campaign checks with casino company money funneled through a fake contract with for political work.
The Gaming Commission didn’t immediately comment on the indictment.
5 Travel Company Stocks Likely to Suffer From the Coronavirus
How important is the global travel and tourism industry? It’s a sector that accounts for about 10% of the world’s adult workforce. That’s 350 million people. The industry also accounts for at least 4% of the global gross domestic product (GDP).
In short, it’s an industry that accounts for trillions of dollars for the economy. And it relies on the most visible workers like pilots and cruise ship captains to the kitchen and housecleaning staff and servers. The travel industry is in many ways a service industry. But when there’s nobody to service, these businesses take a tumble.
And tumble it has. The world is going through a period of enforced social distancing. Many countries are taking even more extreme measures to lock down parts, or all, of their countries in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus and to flatten the curve to prevent healthcare workers and hospitals from being overwhelmed.
But that means fewer people are flying. Planned vacations are being canceled. And all of this is bad news for a sector that relies on the mobility of global travelers.
To be fair, the best of these companies should recover just fine. However, some of these companies had fundamental concerns that will be magnified by the loss of revenue.
View the "5 Travel Company Stocks Likely to Suffer From the Coronavirus".