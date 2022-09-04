India's main opposition protests rising prices, lack of jobs

S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin
Bonner’s “4th and Final Prediction”—First 3 came true, will this too? (Ad)
Thousands line up to say farewell to Gorbachev; Putin absent
Indonesia hikes fuel prices by 30%, cuts energy subsidies
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
Ukraine's nuclear plant partly goes offline amid fighting
Tens of thousands protest against Czech government
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
British airline passenger faces charges in Greece
KeyBank: Hackers of third-party provider stole customer data
S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin
Bonner’s “4th and Final Prediction”—First 3 came true, will this too? (Ad)
Thousands line up to say farewell to Gorbachev; Putin absent
Indonesia hikes fuel prices by 30%, cuts energy subsidies
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
Ukraine's nuclear plant partly goes offline amid fighting
Tens of thousands protest against Czech government
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
British airline passenger faces charges in Greece
KeyBank: Hackers of third-party provider stole customer data
S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin
Bonner’s “4th and Final Prediction”—First 3 came true, will this too? (Ad)
Thousands line up to say farewell to Gorbachev; Putin absent
Indonesia hikes fuel prices by 30%, cuts energy subsidies
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
Ukraine's nuclear plant partly goes offline amid fighting
Tens of thousands protest against Czech government
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
British airline passenger faces charges in Greece
KeyBank: Hackers of third-party provider stole customer data
S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin
Bonner’s “4th and Final Prediction”—First 3 came true, will this too? (Ad)
Thousands line up to say farewell to Gorbachev; Putin absent
Indonesia hikes fuel prices by 30%, cuts energy subsidies
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
Ukraine's nuclear plant partly goes offline amid fighting
Tens of thousands protest against Czech government
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
British airline passenger faces charges in Greece
KeyBank: Hackers of third-party provider stole customer data

India's main opposition protests rising prices, lack of jobs

Sun., September 4, 2022 | Ashok Sharma, Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of Indians rallied on Sunday under key opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, who made a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over soaring unemployment and rising food and fuel prices in the country.

Gandhi accused Modi of pursuing policies benefitting big business groups at the expense of small and medium industries and poor farmers and workers.

He also said the government was creating an atmosphere of fear and hatred, in reference to Hindu-Muslim tensions.

He said the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and essential food items like wheat have shot up 40%-175% since Modi came to power eight years ago.

Without naming the business leaders, Gandhi said two key groups were running India's ports, airports, oil refineries, information technology sector and big media houses.

The rally was held at Ramlila Ground in New Delhi, which is used for religious festivals, major political meetings and entertainment events.

The Modi government says it has provided millions of people with toilets, gas connections, drinking water, bank accounts, free health insurance and homes.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman defended the government’s handling of the economy in Parliament and said there was zero probability of India slipping into recession despite battling the COVID-19 pandemic and supply-chain disruptions caused by the ongoing Ukrainian conflict.

The rally came three days ahead of the start of Gandhi’s 3,500 kilometers (2,185 miles) walking tour covering Indian cities, towns and villages over the next five months.

The objective is to win people's support ahead of two key state legislature elections in Modi’s home state of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh state that are likely to impact the country's next national elections due in 2024.


Swapan Dasgupta, a lawmaker from Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, said in his blog on Sunday that since losing power to the BJP in 2014, the Congress, once the default party of Indians, has "meandered its way from crisis to crisis, losing election after election and being a mute spectator to the desertion of important leaders."

The Congress is also finding it difficult to find a successor to ailing Sonia Gandhi as the party president, with her son, Rahul, quitting the post following the party's debacle in 2019 national elections.

The opposition has been infuriated by the government’s decision last month to impose a tax on packed milk curd, cheese, buttermilk, packed rice, flour and wheat. The government earlier raised fuel prices.

India’s economy, Asia’s third largest, had been recovering from a pandemic slump. Multiple waves of COVID-19 outbreaks have impacted India’s large informal sector, with unemployment rising to nearly 8.5% in August, according to data from the think tank Center for Monitoring Indian Economy.

With e-commerce registering an upsurge since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, the medium and small industries are finding it difficult to compete with larger corporations with deeper pockets to meet capital requirements to tide over distress caused by the pandemic.

India’s central bank projected inflation at 6.7% this fiscal year and raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.4%, in its third such hike since May.

The economy expanded by 8.7% in the previous fiscal year after contracting 6.6% in fiscal year 2020-21. India's fiscal year runs from April to March.

——-

Associated Press video journalist Shonal Ganguly contributed to this report.

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the "7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastThe Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

Tom remains optimistic about investors’ prospects going forward, even as the market reacts to the words of Fed Chair Jerome Powell about “pain ahead.”

Listen Now to The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.