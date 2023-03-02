India's top court orders probe of Adani business group

S&P 500   3,981.35
DOW   33,003.57
QQQ   293.61
Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom? 
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co. 
Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
3 Mid-Caps Below $20 That Wall Street Loves
S&P 500   3,981.35
DOW   33,003.57
QQQ   293.61
Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom? 
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co. 
Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
3 Mid-Caps Below $20 That Wall Street Loves
S&P 500   3,981.35
DOW   33,003.57
QQQ   293.61
Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom? 
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co. 
Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
3 Mid-Caps Below $20 That Wall Street Loves
S&P 500   3,981.35
DOW   33,003.57
QQQ   293.61
Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom? 
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co. 
Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
The Safest Option in Trades! (Ad)pixel
Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
3 Mid-Caps Below $20 That Wall Street Loves

India's top court orders probe of Adani business group

Thu., March 2, 2023 | The Associated Press

Police detain members of opposition Congress party who were demanding an investigation into allegations of fraud and stock manipulation by India's Adani Group outside National Stock Exchange during a protest in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Adani Group suffered a massive sell-off of its shares after a U.S.-based short-selling firm, Hindenburg Research, accused it of various fraudulent practices. The Adani Group has denied any wrongdoing. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top court on Thursday ordered an expert committee to investigate any regulatory failures related to the country's second-largest conglomerate, the Adani Group. The investigation was prompted by allegations made by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research in a report that accused Adani companies of engaging in market manipulation and other fraudulent practices.Shares in the group's flagship, Adani Enterprises, and other affiliated companies have lost tens of billions of dollars in market value since Hindenburg issued its report. The Adani Group has denied any wrongdoing, defending itself against the allegations in a 413 page rebuttal. In a tweet Thursday, it welcomed the court order. "It will bring finality in a time-bound manner. Truth will prevail,” the company said.The expert committee will submit its findings to the Supreme Court within two months, said Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala.The top court also directed the government-run Securities and Exchange Board of India to investigate whether there had been a violation of rules or manipulation of stock prices by the Adani Group.The court acted on petitions filed by some activists and lawyers.Apart from investigating allegations against Adani, the expert committee is to suggest measures to improve regulatory oversight and protections for investors. Adani Enterprises canceled a share offering meant to raise $2.5 billion last month after Hindenburg issued its report and its share price plummeted. Opposition lawmakers blocked parliamentary proceedings last month demanding a probe into the business dealings of coal tycoon Gautam Adani, who is said to enjoy close ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ___This article corrects the word used in the company's tweet to “Truth” from “Trust.”

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here


13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying

Which stocks are major institutional investors including hedge funds and endowments buying in today's market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of thirteen stocks that institutional investors are buying up as quickly as they can.

Get This Free Report
13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying Cover

Recent Videos

Domino’s Pizza Stock Not a Buy...Yet
Domino’s Pizza Stock Not a Buy...Yet
Home Depot Stock Earnings Slide, Long Term Value Still There
Home Depot Stock Earnings Slide, Long Term Value Still There
AbbVie Stock Still a Solid Buy Despite Challenges
AbbVie Stock Still a Solid Buy Despite Challenges
Safe Harbor Stocks for a Stormy Market
Safe Harbor Stocks for a Stormy Market

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: