Indonesia revokes drug companies' licenses after 159 deaths

S&P 500   3,871.98
DOW   32,732.95
QQQ   277.95
Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
Investors See Opportunity in Huge Global Demand for Lithium (Ad)
Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
The 9 Essential Pages Your Ecommerce Website Must Include
Investors See Opportunity in Huge Global Demand for Lithium (Ad)
As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
The Lithium "Lie" (Ad)
Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board
US stocks lose ground, still headed for big monthly gains
S&P 500   3,871.98
DOW   32,732.95
QQQ   277.95
Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
Investors See Opportunity in Huge Global Demand for Lithium (Ad)
Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
The 9 Essential Pages Your Ecommerce Website Must Include
Investors See Opportunity in Huge Global Demand for Lithium (Ad)
As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
The Lithium "Lie" (Ad)
Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board
US stocks lose ground, still headed for big monthly gains
S&P 500   3,871.98
DOW   32,732.95
QQQ   277.95
Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
Investors See Opportunity in Huge Global Demand for Lithium (Ad)
Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
The 9 Essential Pages Your Ecommerce Website Must Include
Investors See Opportunity in Huge Global Demand for Lithium (Ad)
As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
The Lithium "Lie" (Ad)
Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board
US stocks lose ground, still headed for big monthly gains
S&P 500   3,871.98
DOW   32,732.95
QQQ   277.95
Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
Investors See Opportunity in Huge Global Demand for Lithium (Ad)
Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
The 9 Essential Pages Your Ecommerce Website Must Include
Investors See Opportunity in Huge Global Demand for Lithium (Ad)
As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
The Lithium "Lie" (Ad)
Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board
US stocks lose ground, still headed for big monthly gains

Indonesia revokes drug companies' licenses after 159 deaths

Tue., November 1, 2022 | Edna Tarigan, Associated Press

An employee waits for customers at a pharmacy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Indonesian authorities have revoked the licenses of two pharmaceutical companies producing syrup-type medicines following the deaths of a number of children due to acute kidney injury, officials said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities have revoked the licenses of two pharmaceutical companies to produce syrup-type medicines following the deaths of 159 children due to acute kidney injury, officials said Tuesday.

Penny Lukito, chief of the Food and Drug Monitoring Agency, known as BPOM, said it found that PT Yarindo Farmatama and PT Universal Pharmaceutical Industries had changed suppliers of propylene glycol, a component of the syrups, and the type they were using was contaminated with other chemicals.

“If there is a change, it should be reported to BPOM," Lukito said. In cases of non-compliance, pharmaceutical companies are "subject to administrative sanctions in the form of cessation of production, distribution, recall and destruction,” Lukito said.

The agency and the National Police found that the two companies used propylene glycol as a raw material in the production of medicinal syrups. The syrups, often used by children, contained excessive amounts of ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol. The findings were based on interviews with employees and an examination of documents, facilities and products of the companies.

The two chemicals are often used in industrial applications and in antifreeze and brake fluids.

Lukito said BPOM is pursuing criminal charges against the companies.

“Perpetrators face a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a maximum fine of 1 billion rupiah ($64,000),” Lukito said.

The contamination is suspected of being the cause of a spike in cases of acute kidney disorders in children since the end of August.

The Health Ministry reported on Tuesday that there have been 304 cases of acute kidney injury in 27 provinces. Most of the patients were under age 5. The ministry said it has distributed 146 vials of antidotes to 17 hospitals across the country.

Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Syahril said the number of new cases and deaths has decreased since the government announced a temporary ban on the use of syrup medicines until the completion of its investigation.

7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.