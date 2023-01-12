China reports 2022 trade surplus swells to record $877.6 billion as exports rise 7%, imports gain 1.1%

S&P 500 4,958.61

DOW 38,654.42

QQQ 429.01

MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 - 2/2

Turkish Central Bank Governor resigns months into her tenure after claims of improper use of power

Controversial podcast host Joe Rogan signs a new deal with Spotify for up to a reported $250 million

The EU is providing Ukraine with $54 billion. How will the money be spent?

Union reaches deal with 4 hotel-casinos, 3 others still poised to strike at start of Super Bowl week

Debt-laden Sri Lanka marks Independence Day with Thai prime minister as guest of honor