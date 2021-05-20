IndyCar inks extension with series title sponsor NTT









INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar announced a contract extension with NTT at its title sponsor Thursday, a move that solves one of the looming financial questions facing Roger Penske in his second year as owner of the series.

NTT is a global technology giant that became title sponsor of the IndyCar Series in 2019. The company has since extended the agreement and become the official technology partner of IndyCar, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR's Brickyard weekend.

“Over the first two years as entitlement sponsor of the series, the dedicated team at NTT has helped IndyCar become more efficient and effective through smart technologies," said Penske, who became owner of IMS and IndyCar in January, 2020. "As our sport continues to grow by connecting with a new generation of fans, NTT helps take us down new roads by creating more engaging experiences through our shared digital platforms.”

Next on Penske's to-do list is ironing out a new television contract. The current deal with NBC Sports is in its final season.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

If American’s liked outdoor activities before, they love them even more now. The COVID-19 pandemic has done many things, and one of them is reinvigorating American’s love of the outdoors. Data from across the industry shows a sustained uptick in revenue that has the entire complex moving higher.The RV Industry Association, for example, reports shipments of RVs are up greater than 30% in 2020 and are expected to grow another 20% or more in 2021. If data from the two of the industry’s largest manufacturers are any indication, that forecast is very conservative.And the gains aren’t limited to RVs. Everything that has anything to do with outdoor recreation is booming. Sales at Dicks Sporting Goods, an iconic brand for retail and the outdoors, has seen a sustained 20% increase in revenue since the 2nd quarter shutdowns. If anything, revenue in this sector is being held back by rapidly declining inventory and tight shipping conditions.The stocks we are about to show all have something in common; the outdoors. Within the group, you will find everything from RVs to Radios and everything in between an outdoor enthusiast could need or want. Some pay dividends and some don’t, but all will deliver solid returns to investors in 2021.