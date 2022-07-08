Inflation Data, Bank Earnings in Focus Next Week

The third quarter kicks into high gear next week, with some key economic indicators to unpack as investors make their way through July. June's consumer price index (CPI) will be closely watched, while inflation expectations could also offer clues as to what lies ahead for the economy. The earnings docket is heating up as well, with Citigroup (C), Conagra (CAG), Delta Air Lines (DAL), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Morgan Stanley (MS), PepsiCo (PEP), UnitedHealth (UNH), as well as Wells Fargo (WFC) set to report.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Three-year inflation expectations are due out on Monday, July 11.

Tuesday, July 12, brings the National Federation of Independent Business' (NFIB) small-business index.

The schedule is packed on Wednesday, July 13, with both the year-over-year and June CPI and core CPI on tap. Investors will also be eyeing the latest Beige Book, in addition to a federal budget update.

Initial and continuing jobless claims are expected on Thursday, July 14. Plus, the final demand producer price index (PPI) for June is on the calendar.

Friday, July 15 will be particularly busy. The import price index, Empire state manufacturing index, and industrial production index will accompany retail sales, business inventories, and capacity utilization data. What's more, the University of Michigan (UM) will release its preliminary consumer sentiment index for July and five-year inflation expectations.

