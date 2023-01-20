QQQ   278.08 (+1.06%)
AAPL   135.12 (-0.11%)
MSFT   235.89 (+1.71%)
META   137.87 (+1.26%)
GOOGL   97.91 (+5.22%)
AMZN   95.25 (+1.68%)
TSLA   131.15 (+3.13%)
NVDA   169.74 (+1.25%)
NIO   11.26 (+4.55%)
BABA   119.43 (+2.44%)
AMD   68.09 (+0.56%)
T   18.91 (-0.16%)
MU   57.36 (+1.77%)
F   12.20 (+0.16%)
CGC   2.52 (-0.79%)
GE   76.40 (-0.60%)
DIS   99.86 (+0.79%)
AMC   5.57 (+0.91%)
PFE   44.97 (+0.02%)
PYPL   77.30 (+0.72%)
NFLX   337.04 (+6.73%)
Inflation Data Due as Blue-Chip Earnings Roll In

Thu., January 19, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

The last full week of January is already upon us, and it will pack a punch. Plenty of inflation data is on tap, with the manufacturing and services purchasing manager's indexes (PMI) sure to capture investors' attention amidst the slew of other economic indicators.

Several big names will enter the earnings ring, too. Among them are 3M (MMM), American Airlines (AAL), AT&T (T), Boeing (BA), Chevron (CVX), Dow (DOW), General Electric (GE), Halliburton (HAL), IBM (IBM)  Intel (INTC), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Microsoft (MSFT), Tesla (TSLA), U.S. Steel (X), and Visa (V). 

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, Jan. 23, will bring leading economic indicators.

The S&P U.S. manufacturing and services PMIs are due out on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

No relevant economic indicators are scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Thursday, Jan. 26 features initial and continuing jobless claims, in addition to the first estimates for real gross domestic product (GDP) and final sales to domestic purchasers. Plus, investors will be eyeing trade in, durable, and core capital goods orders, as well as the Chicago Fed national activity index and new home sales data.

The week will close out with a bang, as Friday, Jan. 27 brings real disposable incomes and consumer spending data, alongside the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index and core PCE. What's more, the University of Michigan will release its consumer sentiment index, coupled with its one-year and five-year inflation expectations. Lastly, pending home sales data is due out.

