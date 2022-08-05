SALE EXTENDED
S&P 500   4,151.94
DOW   32,726.82
QQQ   324.40
Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Takata air bag claims another driver's life, 19th US death
Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
US stocks mixed amid earnings, economic updates
BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
Inflation Data in Focus as Earnings Season Winds Down

Thu., August 4, 2022

Inflation data will be in focus next week. Investors will look over the consumer price index (CPI) as well as inflation expectations, which may offer clues as to the state of the economy and how the Federal Reserve's economic policy could change moving forward.

The earnings season is winding down, but some names will still report next week, including Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Barrick Gold (GOLD), Baidu (BIDU), BioNTech (BNTX), Bumble (BMBL), Capri Holdings (CPRI), Coinbase Global (COIN), Digital Turbine (APPS), Groupon (GRPN), H&R Block (HRB), Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Plug Power (PLUG), Poshmark (POSH), Tyson Foods (TSN), and Wendy's (WEN).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The New York Federal Reserve three-year inflation expectations are due out on Monday, Aug. 8.

Productivity and unit labor costs data is due out on Tuesday, Aug. 9, in addition to the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) small-business index for July.

Wednesday, Aug. 10 brings the CPI and core CPI, revised wholesale inventories, and a federal budget update.

Initial and continuing jobless claims are on tap Thursday, Aug. 11, as is the producer price index (PPI).

The week is set to wrap up with the import price index on Friday, Aug. 12, which will be followed by the University of Michigan's (UM) preliminary consumer sentiment index and five-year inflation expectations.


7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.



View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".

