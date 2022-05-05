Inflation Data on Deck as Earnings Season Starts to Dwindle

The second week of May will bring plenty of earnings and economic data. Investors will be watching for the consumer price index (CPI) on Wednesday, as well as the producer price index (PPI) the following day.

Though the amount of quarterly reports will start to dwindle next week, earnings season is still underway. Alibaba (BABA), AMC Entertainment (AMC), Beyond Meat (BYND), BioNTech (BNTX), Hyatt Hotels (H), Novavax (NVAX), Palantir Technologies (PLTR), SoFi Technologies (SOFI), Sonos (SONO), Tapestry (TPR), Tyson Foods (TSN), Walt Disney (DIS), and Yeti (YETI) are just some of the companies announcing quarterly results.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, May 9 starts off slow, with only wholesale inventories data and inflation expectations.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) small-business index is expected to come out on Tuesday, May 10, in addition to real household debt data.

Wednesday, May 11 will bring the CPI and core CPI, as well as the Federal Budget balance.

The usual initial and continuing jobless claims data is due out Thursday, May 12, along with the producer price index (PPI).

The week closes out on Friday, May 13, with the export price index, the import price index, and the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index and inflation expectations.

