Inflation hits 9.1% in countries using euro currency

LONDON (AP) — Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency hit another record in August, fuelled by soaring energy prices mainly driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Annual inflation in the eurozone’s 19 countries rose to 9.1% in August, up from 8.9% in July, according to the latest figures released Wednesday by the European Union statistics agency.

Inflation is at the highest levels since record-keeping for the euro began in 1997.

Energy prices surged 38.3%, while food prices rose 10.6%. Prices for goods were up 5% and the cost of services rose 3.8%.

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.

View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".